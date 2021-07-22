Horoscope for July 23 by Astro Sundeep Kochar: Embrace your strengths Taureans, it’s going to be a hectic day for Virgos

It's a new day, a new beginning. It's all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct features. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces — each of the signs has something unique to tell.

Aries

You have a lot to contribute today and a lot flowing through your mind. Express your ideas in the best way possible so people can take notice of it. Your creativity is buzzing and you need to show that to others so you can get help to execute all your ideas.

Taurus

Embrace your strengths Taurus. Don’t try doing things you can’t do and don’t try to be someone you’re not. Have confidence in yourself so you can grow for yourself. Stop undermining what you can do and accept your strengths. There is nothing wrong with being good at your work, but it’s time you show others what you can actually do.

Gemini

Treat others how you’d like to be treated. Sometimes you expect too much from others but you don’t usually give it back. Instead of just asking for things and expecting people to be there for you always, show them that you’re there for them too because otherwise those people might leave you eventually and you don’t want that.

Cancer

Something good is going to come to you professionally, especially when you least expect it. When it comes to you, you’ll realise it is something you’ve been waiting for. Don’t lose hope because things are always going to go your way, whether you realise it or not. Share your good news with your friends and family and involve them in your celebration.

Leo

Success comes very easily to you, but what about your loved ones? Your focus on your work and career has caused you to be a little rash and critical with the ones you love. Make sure you handle other people’s emotions with care and don’t assume your criticism is accepted by everyone. Keep your opinion to yourself.

Virgo

It’s going to be a hectic day for you Virgo. You have a lot on your plate and this might leave you feeling uneasy and confused. Don’t worry though, you’ll be able to handle things well if you just plan and prioritise what you need to get done. This way, everything will sort itself out and you won’t feel over stressed. So make sure you create a proper plan before doing anything today.

Libra

Today try to be sensitive to other people’s situations. Your friends and close ones might need a shoulder to cry on, and you’re going to have to be there for them. Your practicality might not allow you to be sympathetic with them, but try not to get too practical. Handle their feelings with care. Not everyone is as logical and straightforward as you are, some people just need comfort.

Scorpio

Your independent attitude is what is going to take you to places today. You’ll be given lots of responsibilities that you’ll have to handle by yourself and your skills are going to be put to the test today. Try doing everything by yourself so your good side gets noticed and no one takes away the credit from you.

Sagittarius

Your ambition is out of the roof, but you need to realise that not everything you dream of can be possible at the moment. Try to set realistic goals and focus on things that are already in the pipeline. Everything you want will come to you slowly, but you have to be patient for that to be possible. So keep your calm and wait for your turn to come.

Capricorn

Not able to understand the uneasy feeling you have today? Don’t read too much into it, you’re probably just over stressed with work and your personal life. This is your body and mind telling you that you need to take a break. See if you can share your tasks between people around you, and don’t do everything yourself. Your mind and body both need some time off, and today is a good day to give them the rest they need.

Aquarius

Things you don’t know can be scary, but they can also be exciting. You’re going to be facing the unexpected today. This might scare you in the beginning, but don’t worry, you’ll be able to take it all in. Look at this as an opportunity to face new music that will help you in the future. Keep an open mind and take up these unexpected opportunities coming to you.

Pisces

You need to be frisk and swift today. Time is definitely not on your side. Everything you need done has to be done fast. People are going to notice your speed and your skills today. Make sure you do things fast and don’t procrastinate today as procrastination is likely to hinder your work. Stay active and on your feet for best results throughout the day.

The astrological predictions are by Dr Sundeep Kochar.