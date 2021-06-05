Horoscope for June 5 by Astro Sundeep Kochar: Virgos might face health issues, Scorpios will have a stressful day at work!

It's a new day, a new beginning. It's all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces — each of the signs has something unique to tell.

Aries

You are blessed by the moon today, and any postponed projects will begin with the help of your colleagues. At home, you will find yourself connecting with your parents. Music will help you calm your mind. You might also pick up a new creative hobby, maybe a painting project or a dance project.

Taurus

Overworking will make you tired mentally. There may be some issues with your spouse concerning money. Gains from investments will lighten up the mood at home today. It’s important to keep your health in check today and avoid any travel.

Gemini

Work related travel is something that will make you very indecisive today. A gathering with your siblings will bring you closer to each other. Lovers will find themselves preparing for a romantic weekend somewhere close. Singles, stray away from dating apps and trust the natural process.

Cancer

You are likely to dedicate your time to something creative at work. New contracts will make you interact with new people at the office. Influential people will help you in building a social reputation amongst new friends. Students are advised to avoid speculation in their studies.

Leo

Your day might be slightly dull today due to tiredness. Office won’t be the top priority for you. You will spend time with your family. Investment options are wide open today, so if you want to invest in stocks, do so today. You are advised to postpone a new business.

Virgo

You will be in a hurry today as you have a lot of responsibilities on hand. It’s advised to drive safely. Any problems regarding money will be resolved today. Health issues might rise up, especially a cold or cough. Make sure not to go outside and take good care of yourself.

Libra

You will feel fearless and energetic today, and your bosses are going to notice that. A promotion might be near to you. You will also find yourself wanting to redecorate your home. You might be involved in a small gathering which will increase your social and business network. Kids will be tough to tame when it comes to education.

Scorpio

You will end up spending a lot of money on your family today. Work will be stressful and require you to be on site all the time. Colleagues might not understand your views and this will create some conflict. Kids will be very happy today. Health issues with parents will be solved.

Sagittarius

You will see yourself getting positive results with very less effort today. You might also find yourself falling for someone unexpected. Lovers will go through a rough phase during the first half of the day. Job seekers will easily find a place that suits them perfectly. Monetary gains are on the way.

Capricorn

Take things slow today. You will need a break from your work life. You will learn how to depend on others and ask for help. Married couples will find a new house for themselves. If you’re in a creative field, you might have a block in working during the first half of the day. A past love might reach out to you and put you in a state of confusion - it’s up to you to make the decision.

Aquarius

Focusing might be an issue for you today as you might seem very distracted. It’s best to take the day off work and relax with the family. Singles will find that someone is rushing for their attention. Those with older kids might find themselves bonding with their kids more than ever.

Pisces

Business might be a little rocky today. Domestic issues like a quarrel between children will take up most of your time. Time to solve issues might be less. Money is a sensitive matter today, so make sure it’s not brought up too much at home.

The astrological predictions are by Dr Sundeep Kochar.