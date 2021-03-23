Horoscope for March 23 by Astro Sundeep Kochar: Ariens be flirtatious, Cancerians don't lose hope

It's a new day, a new beginning. It's all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces — each of the signs has something unique to tell.

Aries

When was the last time you found yourself flirting around and exploring? Well, today is the day to do so. Put all the serious things aside and dive a little deeper into your love life. Go out and meet new people, be flirtatious and enjoy the day charming people’s socks off.

Taurus

You’ve got a grasp on your leadership skills today. You will find yourself wanting to boss people around, but in a good way. You have a talent for leading a team - so make sure you put this to good use. Put your best foot forward and lead your team.

Gemini

Your wallet isn’t going to get you anywhere if you don’t start saving your money. You need to save for the future, and by spending everything in one place, there's no way you can do that. The best thing to do is when you get your paycheck, put your savings aside. Today, spend only on necessities like food and gas.

Cancer

Do not be surprised if something negative comes across you today. Everyone has bad days, but this doesn’t mean that it’s going to last forever. Even though you might not be having the best day today, it doesn’t mean you should get your hopes down. Focus on the good things in life.

Leo

Roles and responsibilities shift all the time, someone or the other is always taking charge here and there. New roles at your workplace might bring you a little bit of insecurity as others might be given a leadership position that you’ve been wanting. But don’t worry, just keep your patience because there is something better in store for you.

Virgo

You’re irritated about the fact that all the attention isn’t on you. Your irritability and annoyance is just going to drive people away from you all the more. Don’t try to grab all the attention in the room as no one would want to give one person all the attention. Instead of getting angry at this, try to uplift your mood by treating yourself to a cheat meal. Your day will change for the better.

Libra

Adjusting to others’ needs isn’t something that you’re very keen on doing. Today you’ll find yourself adjusting to the needs of the people around you. This might make you feel uncomfortable, but everyone around you will start seeing you in a new light and will appreciate the efforts you’re putting in adapting to a new surrounding. So good luck with your day.

Scorpio

Push yourself in the spotlight today. Someone might be taking credit for something that you’ve done. Make sure you let people know where you stand and remind them that you’re the one who puts everything in action. Don’t let anyone stand over your work and your name. Keep your head up high and make sure people know what you’re capable of.

Sagittarius

Compromise, compromise, compromise. Today you’re going to find yourself compromising a lot. If you insist on doing things your way, you’ll come against a lot of friction. It’s a good day to agree with what others are saying, or come do a mutual agreement. Don’t force yourself on people today if you don’t want any conflict in the future.

Capricorn

You’ll find yourself wanting all the attention, and this is very unlike you and you might also feel horrible about this later. It’s okay Cap, everyone wants some attention at times and out of everyone, you deserve it the most. Don’t feel bad for wanting to be the center of attention for a change. You’re always putting others before you secretly, and it’s okay to want to put yourself first.

Aquarius

You might feel tense because someone might disregard your feelings. You feel that this person only cares about themselves and not about you. But don’t think this way. Everyone has priorities and right now, you might not be this person’s top priority. But that doesn’t mean that no one loves you. You don’t need validation from others to make yourself feel better.

Pisces

You might feel lazy today and not want to do anything. But don’t forget, they need you at work today. You can’t sit home and relax, there will be plenty of time to do that. Get up and go to work, help your colleagues out with whatever they need and you’ll see that it was definitely worth it being productive.

The astrological predictions are by Dr Sundeep Kochar.