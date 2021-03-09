Horoscope for March 9 by Astro Sundeep Kochar: Good day for Leos to plan long term goals, Taureans may not see results of work

It's a new day, a new beginning. It's all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces — each of the signs has something unique to tell.

Check out the astrological prediction by Dr Sundeep Kochar here:

Aries

You will find yourself looking at your past today, and while you might feel sad because of this, there’s a lot to learn. Instead of looking at the bad things, look at the good things and be happy with the memories you’ve made over the years. At work you might want to take a look into past projects to see how you were doing. This will help you in improving yourself career wise.

Taurus

You might not be seeing the results of your work, but that’s okay Taurus. Sometimes things work slowly. You don’t need to get demotivated because of this. Better things are in store for you. Instead, try to look at the positive side of things. As things are moving slowly, it will give you more time to better them before the result comes.

Gemini

It’s time to reconnect with those who were close to you at first, but haven’t heard from you in a while. Talking to someone from your past can bring up a new and strong job opportunity today. You might want to step out of your shell and ask for new opportunities yourself. It’s not always that things will come toyou themselves.

Cancer

Today you’re most likely to achieve something you’ve been wanting for a long time. This is going to be quite an emotional victory for you - and you are going to feel very expressive about it. However, make sure you’re not overconfident about it, or else it might throw you off track. Be humble with your victories and more will come soon.

Leo

You might find yourself stressing over the chaos in your family today. It’s not necessarily bad chaos, but you might be irritated with the children around you. Use this time to think about what you want from your future. Where do you want to settle? What do you want to do? It’s a good day to plan your long term goals.

Virgo

The day will start off really slow, and you might think that you have a lot to do. However, after 12pm, you will find yourself overloaded with energy, which means that you will be able to finish whatever is there on your task list. By the end of the day, you will feel like relaxing at home with your partner, which is exactly what you should do.

Libra

Nothing is going to come in your way today, especially when it’s about love. You’ve had your eyes on someone for quite a while, but they haven’t responded in the way that you expected them to. Today, they’re going to come forward and talk to you about their feelings. At work, you might want to get some rest and delegate your tasks to those under you. This will help you in polishing up your leadership skills for future projects.

Scorpio

Today might seem like a bit of a stretch to you. The day will be slow, and it will be the same old rut at work. However, once you get home, your night will be comparatively very interesting. You will find yourself in between a social event that you can’t get out of. It’s a good day to meet others and relax.

Sagittarius

Those around you are going to be impressed with your leadership skills today. You will be taking the lead for a lot of things, and others are going to notice this. This will help in pushing your superiors to give you a better promotion at work - and at home, you will find that your opinions are being taken into consideration now more than ever.

Capricorn

Choose wisely before you get intimate with someone from work. You do not want to mix work and your personal life. Instead, if you’re looking for a romantic outlet, then it’s best if you go out and meet some new people; or maybe even ring up someone from your past.

Aquarius

You will find yourself tackling a lot of hard issues very easily today. This will keep your day going smooth. You will also find a need to connect with your parents. So call them over for dinner if they’re close, or get on a video call and speak to them. Family is the most important part of your life - keep them close.

Pisces

Your mind could swing both ways today, which might hinder in your decision making. It’s best to ask for help from others, but be wary about who is helping you because not everyone might have the best intentions towards you. Make sure you trust your peers before pushing your problems on them. You don’t want to be taken advantage of.