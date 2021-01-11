Horoscope January 12: Aquarius may feel overwhelmed, Gemini may see new romance coming along

It's a new day, a new beginning. It's all about the starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces — each of the signs has something unique to tell.

ARIES: This is a time to relish your personal freedom. Even if you are in a relationship, you need to foster your independence every once and a while. Do something by yourself, something that no one else enjoys as much as you do. Go off on a day trip to a location that has special meaning for you. Remind yourself what it's like to be able to do whatever you want whenever you want. Thinking of another person's preferences is fine, but it's not always the right way to handle things.

TAURUS: Someone's flattering attention has increased to a point where you might be starting to feel suffocated. If their demands on your time are starting to really annoy you, let them know that you need some alone time next time they ask to hang out. They may hear this as a rejection, so you should be ready to explain that you need more space in this relationship. They might not like hearing this, but if it's an issue between you two, it's better to get it out in the open sooner than later.

GEMINI: Even if you're not looking for a new romance, one could come along today. Of course, this love you feel might not be for a person. No, what tugs at your heart today might be a cute puppy, a fantastic new song, or even a movie. You have a lot of affection to give out into the world and not enough people to receive it. So it's not surprising that you would start to get creative about the devotion you develop. The world is full of joy as far as you're concerned.

CANCER: Try to stay close to home right now. There could be something threatening your bliss there. Stick with the relatives or roommates you think you know so well and get to know them even better. You don't have to work too hard at accomplishing this. Just hanging out is all the quality time you really need to have with them. Conserve your energy for another day, and take care of the people who may be feeling neglected.

LEO: No one else sees things quite the way you see them right now. You have an eye for what's true and what is a bunch of baloney. This new "take no prisoners" attitude of yours is starting to turn heads and get people talking. A new leadership position is coming up, and your name has just been added to the list of nominees. Are you up for it? If you feel intimidated by the prospect of stepping into a bigger role, then you have the healthy respect for the position that it requires.

VIRGO: This is not a good time to throw your money around indiscriminately, so avoid making any impulse buys. Even if you recently came into some money, you'd be better off holding on to it. If it feels like it's burning a hole in your pocket, just let it keep burning away. Too much uncertainty is coming your way in the near future. If you have to make an unavoidable purchase right now, you should at least save the receipt just in case you need to return it later.

LIBRA: If you spend too much time thinking about how to make everything equal and fair between you and your friends, you'll end up wasting a lot of time and creating way too much work for yourself. Life is simply not fair, as difficult as that is for you to knowledge. It's a messy affair full of selfishness and selflessness. Look at things with a farsighted view. As long as you think things are generally equitable, that should be good enough. Don't get lost in the nickels and the dimes.

SCORPIO: Why settle on just one plan for the entire day? There's no reason to commit yourself to doing one thing in the morning, when as the day moves forward so many other things will pop up as cool possibilities. Keep it loose today, as loose as you can. Being spontaneous is something you are good at, but you haven't done it in far too long. Get together with a good friend or your partner and toss ideas back and forth about what you want to do. Anything goes!

SAGITTARIUS: Your sense of fairness will be out in full force today, and you'll want to speak up when you see some injustice. No matter who is in the wrong, you will feel compelled to call them on the carpet and give them a piece of your mind. You know what is right, so don't let politics or hierarchy prevent you from drawing attention to a situation that just isn't fair. There might be no way to get things back in balance, but at least you can have a clear conscience.

CAPRICORN: It's a good idea for you to have some conversation starters ready or there could be a lot of awkward silences in store for you. In order to initiate some good conversation with people you don't know very well, avoid touchy topics like politics, religion, or money. It's much wiser for you to stick to safer topics like television, sports, and celebrity gossip. Believe it or not, shallow topics can lead to deep conversations sometimes.

AQUARIUS: You are probably going to feel a bit overwhelmed by one or more of choices you need to make today, but that's okay. Just don't panic and make a decision because you think that someone's losing patience with you. If you do, you'll only end up going back on it a few days later when you learn something new. Take your time today in everything you do. Only when you take a long, hard look at how all your options might play out will you know exactly what you need to do.

