Horoscope January 2: Scorpio shouldn't shy away from taking a risk; know about other zodiac signs

It's a new day, a new beginning. It's all about the starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces — each of the signs has something unique to tell.

Check out today's predictions.

ARIES: If you are not ready for a heavy commitment in love, life or business today, you need to be prepared to disappoint someone. You're not on the timetable they might want you to be on, but it is important that you listen to your inner voice and do whatever you think is the right thing to do -- when it's the right time to do it. Paying attention to your internal clock is the best way to keep the right pace in you life, in terms of today and the future.

TAURUS: Before you whip out your pen and sign any legal documents today, look at the fine print very closely. Take your time, and keep in mind that haste can make some major waste. Your actions today could have long-term effects -- are you ready for that type of commitment? If you're feeling pressured by outside forces or by people who have a lot to gain, put things on pause until another day. Don't take any leaps of faith today -- you will thank yourself tomorrow.

GEMINI: You'll have lots of things going on today, but they'll all be different from one another -- which will help you stay engaged with every minute of the day. You're on top right now, and you can handle multi-tasking better than ever before. This is a great day to pile errands on top of one another. Chances are, you'll luck out with last-minute sales, killer parking spaces, and other nice coincidences that add just a bit more sunshine to an already bright day.

CANCER: You'll have lots to do today, but that doesn't mean you have to do it all by yourself! Teamwork is definitely required. Take a tag-team approach to things -- talk to other people about who will do what and when they will get it done. Delegate and organize responsibilities, basing decisions on what people like to do -- that way you'll extract the most efficiency from your minions.

LEO: Don't worry if it's hard to get going this morning. As soon as you begin your daily routine, your synapses will spring to life and you'll be ready to meet anything the day has to offer. One excellent use of your energy would be to rally the troops and get some real teamwork going among you and your coworkers or you and your friends. Your spirit is likely to be contagious, and you can affect the environment around you more than ever before, whether it's work, home or the dating scene.

VIRGO: The work issues you will have today aren't really as difficult as they appear to be at first glance, so keep your chin up. Maintaining a positive attitude will help you stay focused and reassure the people around you that you know what you are doing! You'll be surprised by how far a smile can take you. Once the petty stuff of the day is finished, turn your attention to future plans. Form some ideas about where you want your life to go, and then put them down on paper.

LIBRA: It's one of those days when you can turn your brain down to a low simmer -- and let yourself focus more on simple things. Your intellectualizing is done for a little while, so it's time to kick back and let your gray matter relax. Your brain deserves a bit of a vacation, so do the mindless things you like to do with extra gusto today. Watch TV, go for a meandering walk, or flip through some gossip magazines. There's no harm in being a simpleton just for a day.

SCORPIO: Obey your emotions and do whatever you feel is the right thing to do today, especially in a business situation. Just because you're working in a professional environment does not mean that your heart shouldn't have a voice in the proceedings. Your gut feelings count! Don't shy away from taking a risk -- gambling can yield some amazing rewards that will change your life. And if today's gamble doesn't pay off, it will, at the very least, be an educational experience.

SAGITTARIUS: Any tests or challenges you encounter today should not frighten you! Relax and be confident about how you'll do. You are in complete control of your abilities, and the outcome is totally up to you. If you've done your homework, prepared to your best ability, and created a positive visualization of your success, then the outcome will be a very good one. Preparation is all you need to focus on, and it's not too late to get in some last-minute cramming!

CAPRICORN: You cannot always have clarity of thought, so why worry if your mind seems a bit muddled right now? Any cloudiness you're feeling could be the result of your own self-preservation techniques. Your mind needs a bit of a vacation, and it's looking for a few moments during the day when it can switch off and veg out. Make it easier on yourself by finding that time before the afternoon. Even just turning off the computer or TV and letting your mind wander will help.

AQUARIUS: You feed your brain with facts, figures and ideas, but how often do you feed it with love? It's time to entertain ideas about a new romance. Your interest is being piqued by someone whose mind you find terribly interesting -- try to spend more time with this person today if you can. The more in-depth conversations you can have, the faster you will see that this intellectual connection could be a romantic spark.

PISCES: You'll be full of energy today, although figuring out how to harness it all might be something of a challenge for you. You have many new people and commitments in your life right now, and all of them will benefit from your huge influx of liveliness. You'll be able to tackle everything you need to do and impress everyone you encounter. One person in particular is seeing you in a whole new light, which could make your social calendar even busier.