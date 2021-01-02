Horoscope January 3: Libra should stay objective and neutral, Scorpio should conserve energy

It's a new day, a new beginning. It's all about the starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces — each of the signs has something unique to tell.

ARIES: Everyone goes through phases in which they feel powerless, and you might be going through one now. But what you feel simply isn't true. You have the power to change whatever it is you don't like. All you have to do is communicate! This is one of those rare days when your efforts and actions can make all the difference, so you'd better be prepared to step up and state your case once you get your face time with the powers that be.

TAURUS: Are you obsessed with time? Always checking your watch, setting alarms, or scheduling your day down to quarter-hour increments? If you're feeling rushed in your life right now, it's probably because you give the clock so much power! Do yourself a favor today and don't look at the time. You'll be surprised by how easy it is to navigate your day without paying so much attention to every minute that passes, and you'll enjoy a sense of freedom that lets you do what you want when you want.

GEMINI: You have wonderful ideas deep inside you, but something in you is worried that people might not understand them. What you have to realize today is that how your ideas are received is irrelevant. The only thing that matters is that you get your thoughts out into the world. People should know about what you're seeing when you close your eyes. Draw, paint, sketch, or even just describe what it is that you want. Someone will appreciate it.

CANCER: Someone who's been at the edge of your radar for a very long time could suddenly move to the center of your field of vision. This person wants your attention and has something important to tell you. Don't take what you hear as a correction. It's merely a suggestion. Getting involved in a new venture could give you the energy and ego boost you've been looking for, so say yes to a proposal.

LEO: An unspoken agreement is in danger of dissolving. It's time to put things on paper or formalize them by some other means. This is not a show of mistrust; it's a necessary act of security. If you want things to succeed, you have to cover your bases and think about potential problems. Your actions directly shape your future, so don't hand power over to someone else. Even if other people deserve your blind trust, they still have to act in their own best interests.

VIRGO: If you feel like acting a bit more outgoing than you normally do, go for it! You have a good enough head on your shoulders to know what is and what isn't appropriate, so have fun. Holding back from saying what you really feel might seem like the polite thing to do, but in reality it's somewhat dishonest. You have the ability to put things in a very tactful way, so say what you mean. You have every right to your feelings, and you have every right to express them.

LIBRA: There's commotion all around you today, but you will find it easy to turn away from it. Stay content (and unaffected) in your own little world. It's too soon to tell where things are headed, but the sooner you extricate yourself from the madness the better. You owe nothing to anyone but yourself, so remember that if someone tries to get you to choose sides. Stay objective and neutral. Do your best impression of Switzerland.

SCORPIO: This day might require a lot of organization, so do yourself a favor and start it with a thorough evaluation of what needs to be done and how you're going to go about doing it. Making a plan doesn't necessarily have to kill any chance of spontaneity, by the way. It just lays out a nice road map for you to follow. Feel free to go off the beaten path here and there. Conserve your energy and don't get too ambitious about your plans. Keep it simple and pace yourself!

CAPRICORN: Ambition is a powerful and positive force, but it's had too much control over your life lately. It's time to step off the career ladder and stop working so hard to move yourself upward. Just let the events of the day carry you along. At the end of the day, you could find that you like where you end up. Balance is important in every aspect of your life. Start paying more attention to fun, frivolity, and friendships.

AQUARIUS: More than anything else, you need to get with the people who make you the happiest now. Even if that means going out of your way or placing an expensive phone call, you should make it happen. Connect with the folks who always have your back. Share your latest thoughts with them, and you'll get some valuable, insightful feedback. Refresh your memory about how cool people can be, and speak freely about how much you appreciate their honesty.

PISCES: What you're seeking right now is stability and substance, so take a break from frivolous things and shopping. Relying on the tried and true isn't boring. It's comforting. Visit a museum or online vintage clothing site to gain an appreciation for an era when things were made to last. The idea of a disposable existence doesn't appeal to you. Integrate some time-tested items into your home and wardrobe to reinforce this concept in your daily life.