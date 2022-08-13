Independence Day 2022: On August 15, Monday, India will be celebrating its 75 years of Independence (76th Independence Day) from oppressive British rule. On this day in 1947, after a long fight, India managed to free herself from the shackles of its colonial master. It was no easy journey. Thousands of freedom fighters laid down their lives for their country and fellow citizens and on August 15, we honour the sacrifices of the martyrs or whom we were born and living in a free, democratic nation.

Independence Day 2022: History

After decades of political turmoil, British rule officially ended in India on 15th August 1947. While a series of events saw Indians protesting against the British regime, the Indian Independence movement truly began during World War I and was led by Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi. Some of India's prominent freedom fighters include Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Bhagat Singh, Chandra Shekhar Azad, Subhas Chandra Bose, Shivaram Rajguru, Sukhdev Thapar, among others. Sarojini Naidu, Pritilata Waddedar, and Kasturba Gandhi were prominent women leaders who paved the way and encouraged women's participation in India's freedom movement.

Despite the joys of freedom, the momentous occasion in history also witnessed a bloody partition of the country into India and Pakistan (which included present-day Bangladesh).

Independence Day 2022: Significance

A national holiday, Independence Day is observed throughout India with flag-hoisting ceremonies, parades and cultural events. India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru raised the Indian national flag above the Lahori Gate of Red Fort in Delhi on 15th August 1947 and since then, it became a tradition followed by the incumbent prime minister, who hoists the flag and addresses the country.

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is an initiative of the current Government of India to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of independence and the glorious history of its people, culture and achievements. The official journey of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav commenced on 12th March 2021 which started a 75-week countdown to our 75th anniversary of independence and will end post a year on 15th August 2023.

Independence Day 2022: Interesting facts about India's Independence

- The first struggle for independence was fought in 1857. It was called the Sepoy Mutiny or the Indian Rebellion of 1857. Led by Mangal Pandey, the struggle saw Rani Laxmi Bai of Jhansi, Bahadur Shah Zafar, Tatya Tope, and Nana Sahib leading the resistance against British soldiers.

- India's national anthem was composed by Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore first in 1911 and it was then a song called ‘Bharoto Bhagyo Bidhata’. The renamed ‘Jana Gana Mana’ was adopted by the Constituent Assembly of India as the national anthem on 24 January 1950.

- The Indian national flag was first hoisted on 7 August 1906 in Kolkata's Parsee Bagan Square. Freedom fighter Pingali Venkayya designed the first variant of India's national flag in 1921. The present flag was officially adopted on 22 July 1947.

- Four other countries celebrate their independence day on 15 August along with India – Bahrain, North Korea, South Korea, and Liechtenstein.

- Earlier, barring a few select occasions, Indian citizens were not allowed to hoist the National Flag. But industrialist Naveen Jindal began a decade-long legal battle following which in 2004, the Supreme Court came up with a landmark judgement - the apex court declared that the right to fly the National Flag freely with respect and dignity is a fundamental right of an Indian citizen within the meaning of Article 19(1) (a) of the Constitution of India.