Indira Ekadashi Vrat 2024: Date, Time, And Significance

Indira Ekadashi Vrat, a significant event in the Hindu calendar dedicated to Lord Vishnu, is observed to pray for the peace and liberation of departed ancestors. In 2024, it falls on Saturday, September 28.

Indira Ekadashi Vrat 2024: Date and Time

It is crucial to perform Parana within the Dwadashi Tithi unless it ends before sunrise, as not doing so is considered a transgression.

Indira Ekadashi Vrat will be observed on the Ekadashi Tithi of Krishna Paksha in the Ashwina month, falling on September 28, 2024. The Parana time is scheduled for September 29, 2024, starting at 5:37 A.M. Indira Ekadashi holds great religious significance in Hinduism.

Indira Ekadashi Vrat 2024: Significance

Indira Ekadashi is particularly significant as it occurs during the Pitru Paksha period, a time when Hindus honor their ancestors. Observing this vrat is believed to aid the souls of the departed in attaining Moksha (liberation) and peace in the afterlife. Devotees engage in rituals, fasting, and prayers to Lord Vishnu, seeking his blessings not only for themselves but also for the souls of their deceased loved ones.

This day serves as a reminder to show gratitude for the legacy of ancestors and to fulfill spiritual duties towards them. Fasting and devotion during this period are believed to strengthen the connection between the living and the departed, ensuring that ancestors remain content and blessed.

Observing the Fast

Some devotees are encouraged to fast on two consecutive Ekadashi days, while those following the Smartha tradition are advised to observe the fast only on the first day. The alternate Ekadashi fast, coinciding with Vaishnava Ekadashi, is often recommended for Sanyasis, widows, and those seeking Moksha. For dedicated devotees, fasting on both days symbolizes deep devotion and a strong desire for Lord Vishnu’s love and grace.

Indira Ekadashi Vrat 2024: Rituals

Fasting: Devotees observe a strict fast, abstaining from grains, pulses, and certain foods, focusing on fruits and milk.

Prayer and Chanting: Engaging in prayers, chanting Vishnu’s names, and reading scriptures related to Lord Vishnu helps in connecting with the divine.

Offering to Ancestors: Rituals such as Tarpan may be performed to honor and pray for departed souls, ensuring they are at peace.