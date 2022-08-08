International Cat Day: 6 ways to celebrate your favourite day

New Delhi: International Cat Day is celebrated on August 8th. It is the day to celebrate the most common and 'purrfect' pets. International Cats day was established by the International fund for animal welfare to appreciate cats, which are always the talk of the town and are the coolest being on this planet. They are someone who makes us laugh with their funny actions and their jolly nature. International cats day also establishes funds for Animal Welfare and for honoring our cute friends.

Some countries have their own Cat's Day that is celebrated on-

Japan: February 22nd

United States: October 29th

Russia: March 1st

6 ways to celebrate International Cat Day-

1. Have an International Cat Day party and invite all your friends and their cats-

Organizing a cat day party can gratify your cats and they can enjoy some tuna cakes and toys with other cats.

2. Buy your cat a collar and tag it with its name-

Gifting your cat a name tag can be fun and precise. It can name your cat with whatever name you want to give them which can identify them easily.

3. Buy your cat a soft toy-

Providing a soft toy to your kitty can be a very innocent and worthy present.

4. Adopt a cat from your local shelter or cat rescue-

Welcoming a cat to your home could be a perfect way to celebrate cat's day.

5. Feed them their favorite food item-

If you love to give sweet little surprises to your cats, then bake some tuna, salmons, and ham for them to make them happy.



6. Gifting some unique gifts to pet lovers-

A thoughtful gift to a cat lover can be customized cat phone covers, kitty-shaped hair clips, books/magazines about cats, and so on.

There are many celebrities who celebrate international cat day like Jacqueline Fernandez, Zareen Khan, Disha Patni, Alia Bhatt, and many more.