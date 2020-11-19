हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
International Men's Day

International Men's Day 2020: Wish the men in your life with these top WhatsApp, Facebook messages

International Men's Day: Let's celebrate the men in our lives and thank them for their constant support.

International Men&#039;s Day 2020: Wish the men in your life with these top WhatsApp, Facebook messages
Image used for representation only (Courtesy: Pixabay)

New Delhi: International Men's Day is here and it's time to thank the men in our lives for all that they have done for us! The day is celebrated annually on November 19. On this occasion, the power of goodness of men is acknowledged across the globe. We don't really need a day to celebrate the men in our lives but soaking in the spirit of it and honouring them can make it more special for them.

Hence, on this International Men's Day, send these special messages to the men in your life and thank them for their support, care and love.

Check out the messages here:

1) I can’t imagine life without you. Thank you for making me the person I am today. Here’s wishing the most important man in my life a very Happy International Men's Day.

2) I couldn’t have asked for more. I thank God for making you a part of my life. A very Happy Men's Day to the force that supports me always.

3) I can’t thank you enough for making my life with your presence. Here’s wishing you a very Happy Men's Day.

4) On this International Men's Day, I would like to thank God for blessing me immensely by loving men who have helped me shape my life beautifully.

5) I succeeded in my life because I had you behind me. You showed confidence in my abilities and it is you who have made my success possible. Though I can thank you until my last breath, here’s taking a lovely opportunity to thank you on International Men's Day.

Happy International Men's Day!

