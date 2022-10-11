Karwa Chauth 2022: Colour of ethnic outfit to pick as per your zodiac sign - astrologer's tips

Karwa Chauth 2022 lucky colours: The auspicious occasion of Karwa Chauth will be celebrated this year on October 13. On this day, married women fast for the long life of their husbands and for a happy married life. Women, especially during the evening puja, dress up in their finest ethnic attires, and also apply mehendi on their palms. So which colours should you wear on Karwa Chauth and which are the colours to avoid? Gurudev Shrie Kashyap, Chairman/Founder of All India Institute of Occult Science, tells us the lucky colours for each zodiac sign. He also mentions three shades that everyone should avoid. Read on to know more.

Aries: Aries is represented by the planet Mars. This year the shades of Red are a perfect fit for you, as the red colour symbolizes strength, confidence, positivity and courage.

Taurus: Taurus is represented by the planet Venus. On the occasion of Karwa Chauth, the best-suited colour for Taureans is Pink. Any shades of pink, be it dark pink or baby pink, can be worn on this day for Taurus.

Gemini: Gemini is represented by the planet Mercury. This Karwa Chauth, shades of green is best suited for Gemini people. You can go for light green, pastel green and dark green.

Cancer: The planet that represents Cancer is the Moon. The best colour for cancer to wear on this day is yellow colour as yellow is one of the most auspicious colours. You can wear kesari yellow, light yellow, or dark yellow.

Leo: Leo is represented by the Sun. Purple is the best colour for Leo people as this shade is a colour of loyalty and royalty.

Virgo: Virgo is represented by the planet Mercury. Virgo people are suggested to wear lime yellow this Karwa Chauth. Lime yellow is a colour of joy and happiness.

Libra: The planet that represents Libra is Venus. This Karwa Chauth, Librans should wear magenta colour. Magenta will brighten up their life.

Scorpio: The planet that represents Scorpio is Pluto. On the auspicious occasion of Karwa Chauth, Scorpions should wear saffron colour - kesari. Saffron is a bright combination of red and yellow, it represents happiness.

Sagittarius: Sagittarius is represented by the planet Jupiter. This Karwa Chauth, Sagittarians should go for bright yellow colour. Yellow will make them feel calm and relaxed and yellow is considered to be the most auspicious colour as per astrology.

Capricorn: Capricorn is represented by the planet Saturn. On the occasion of Karwa Chauth, Capricorns should wear turquoise colour. Turquoise colour brings peace to your life.

Aquarius: Aquarius is represented by the planet Uranus. The best colour for you this Karwa Chauth is violet and lavender colours.

Pisces: Pisces is ruled by the planet Neptune. This Karwa Chauth, Pisceans should opt for peach colour.

AVOID shades of black, white and brown this Karwa Chauth. Even avoid the accessories of these shades.

Also read: Karwa Chauth 2022 vrat: DO NOT have tea or coffee - check dos and don'ts of fasting