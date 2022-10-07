Karwa Chauth 2022 vrat: DO NOT have tea or coffee - check dos and don'ts of fasting

Karwa Chauth 2022 vrat: For married women, especially in northern and western parts of India, Karwa Chauth is one of the most important festivals. On this day, women observe a day-long fast (that includes not drinking water) and pray for the long life of their husbands and for a happy married life. The fasting at Karwa Chauth is done on the fourth day of Krishna Paksha Chaturthi in the Hindu month of Kartik. This year, Karwa Chauth will be observed on October 13.

1) The sargi given by a mother-in-law to her daughter-in-law is not merely a custom. Since you would be fasting throughout the day, have the right food before sunrise, that will keep you full for a longer time and keep you energetic.

2) Have fruits like papaya, banana, pomegranate and apples as well as dry fruits like walnuts, almonds and pistachios as a part of your Sargi. Rich in protein and fibre, these will help keep hunger pangs at bay for a longer time.

3) Drink as much water as possible, as well as juices, before the fast starts so that you are amply hydrated.

4) It is better to have dry fruits like dates and figs than sweets in sargi. Sweets can make you feel thirsty and can also trigger hunger pangs.

5) Avoid tea and coffee before fasting. They can cause dehydration or acidity. Also, avoid too much of fried food in prasad.

6) Fasting is energy-consuming, so avoid doing strenuous activities during the day when you are fasting.

7) Pregnant women should consult a doctor and follow medical advice before taking up the task of fasting.

8) Colours like red, orange and yellow are considered auspicious, so wear these colours while fasting.

9) Avoid wearing white or black during Karwa Chauth.

10) When you break the fast, remember to take it slow. Do not gorge on food immediately. Sip water slowly, you can have nimbu pani too and then eat slowly.

Karwa Chauth 2022: Date and time

This year (2022), Karwa Chauth will be observed on October 13 and that's when women should observe the fast. Check below the puja muhurat and when you can expect the moon to rise.

Chaturthi Tithi: 1:59 AM on October 13 to 3:08 AM on October 14

Puja timing: 5:54 PM to 7:09 PM on October 13

Karwa Chauth 2022 moonrise: Expected at 8:09 PM, but the weather conditions in your area will determine the exact time.

