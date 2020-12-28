Lunar eclipse 2021: Check date, India timings and significance of first Chandra Grahan of 2021

Solar and Lunar Eclipses are natural phenomena that occur at least twice in a year. A total of two lunar and two solar eclipses will be visible in India in 2021. These eclipses will be will be witnessed in different parts of the country. Check the date, time and visibility details of lunar and solar eclipses in India in 2021.

Lunar Eclipses in 2021

May 26: According to astronomers, the first lunar eclipse of 2021 will occur on May 26 and this will be a total lunar eclipse. This lunar eclipse will be visible in South Asia, East Asia, Australia, much of North America, South America, Pacific Ocean, Atlantic Ocean, Indian Ocean and Antarctica.

According to Timeanddate.com, in India the eclipse would begin at 2:17 pm and end at 7:19 pm.



November 18-19: The second lunar eclipse of 2021 would be a Partial Lunar Eclipse. It will be visible in much of Europe, much of Asia, Australia, North Africa, West Africa, North America, South America, Pacific Ocean, Atlantic Ocean, Indian Ocean and Arctic.

In India, the eclipse would start at 11:32 am and end at 6:33 pm.

The last lunar eclipse of 2020 took place on the full moon date of Shukla Paksha of Kartik month on November 30.

There are 3 types of lunar eclipses - Total, Partial and Penumbral.

The first penumbral lunar eclipse of 2020 occurred on January 10, the second on June 5 and the third on July 5.

According to the Hindu religion, people follow some rules during the lunar eclipse. Many people do not use a sharp object during the eclipse. Many Hindus observe fast too too.

Solar Eclipses in 2021

June 10: The first Solar Eclipse of 2021 would take place on June 10, 2021. This solar eclipse can be witnessed from much of Europe, much of Asia, North Africa, West Africa, much of North America, Atlantic and Arctic.

In India, it would start around 1:42 pm IST and conclude at 6:41 pm.



December 4: This will be the last solar eclipse of 2021. The soalr eclipse would be visible in South in Australia, South in Africam South in America, Pacific Ocean, Atlantic Ocean, Indian Ocean and Antarctica.

The last solar eclipse of 2020 occurred on December 14 (Monday) and it lasted in India for around five hours. The last solar eclipse 2020 started at 07:03 in the evening in India and will end at 12:23 pm.

There is a common belief that solar eclipse affects our sun signs and astrologers also claim that solar eclipse affect our lives too.