Mohini Ekadashi 2020: Know the significance of festival, how and when can you celebrate it

New Delhi: Mohini Ekadashi, dedicated to Lord Vishnu, is one of the most important Ekadashis in the Hindu calendar. It falls during Shukla Paksha in the month of Vaishakha (in North India) and Chitirai (in South India). This year, Mohini Ekadashi falls on May 3, and it spreads over two days. The Mohini Ekadashi vrat will be on May 3 and May 4.

Significance:

People keep fast with utmost devotion as it is believed that one can attain peace and serenity by following the rituals. Also, people seek forgiveness for any kind of sins that have been committed. By keeping a vrat on this day, a devotee can attain moksha (liberation) after getting freed of Maya (worldly pleasures). Besides this, one can get rid of sorrow and attain a state of peace, happiness and contentment.

The significance of Mohini Ekadashi has been mentioned in the Surya Purana and its importance was explained by Lord Krishna to help Yudhisthir understand its relevance.

Puja preparations:

Devotees observing vrat should eat simple food without onion or garlic. They also must abstain from getting physically intimate. On the day of Ekadashi, the devotees must rise at Brahma Muhurta, take bath, wear fresh clothes (preferably yellow) and offer prayers to Lord Vishnu.

The Mohini Ekadashi vrat katha must be read at least twice a day and later in the evening. Devotees can also organise bhajan-keertan dedicated to Lord Vishnu. Those who can remain awake all night can worship, chant mantras. On the following day, the devotee can break his/her fast after paran. Ekadashi paran is performed after the sunrise on the next day of the vrat.

Mohini Ekadashi paran timings:

May 4, paran time - 01:38 PM to 04:18 PM

Paran day Hari Vasara end moment - 11:22 AM

Ekadashi Tithi Begins - 09:09 AM on May 03

Ekadashi Tithi Ends - 06:12 AM on May 04

Gauna Mohini Ekadashi on Monday, May 4

May 5, parana time for Gauna Ekadashi - 05:37 AM to 08:17 AM