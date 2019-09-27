close

Navratri

Navratri 2019: Check the complete calendar and schedule of 9 days

The 9-long days of festivity will begin from September 29, 2019, and the preparations have already started in full swing.

Navratri 2019: Check the complete calendar and schedule of 9 days
Pic Courtesy: Pixabay (Representational Use Only)

New Delhi: The auspicious occasion of Navratri and Durga Puja is knocking at the door. The 9-long days of festivity will begin from September 29, 2019, and the preparations have already started in full swing.

Durga Puja is also celebrated during the same time and is the major festival of Bengalis across the globe.

Navratri and Durga Puja celebrate the victory of good over evil. It is the power of Shakti—goddess Maa who is prayed to during this time and her blessings are sought.

Check out the complete Navratri calendar here:

According to drikpanchang.com, here's the 9-day schedule of Sharad Navratri:

Day 1 (September 29) – Pratipada (Ghatasthapana, Chandra Darshana Shailputri Puja)

Day 2 (September 30) – Dwitiya (Brahmacharini Puja)

Day 3 (October 1) – Tritiya (Sindoor Tritiya, Chandraghanta Puja)

Day 4 (October 2) – Chaturthi (Kushmanda Puja, Vinayaka Chaturthi Upang Lalita Vrat)

Day 5 (October 3) – Panchami (Skandamata Puja)

Day 6 (October 4) – Shashthi (Saraswati Avahan, Katyayani Puja)

Day 7 (October 5) – Saptami (Saraswati Puja, Kalaratri Puja)

Day 8 (October 6) – Ashtami (Durga Ashtami, Mahagauri Puja Sandhi Puja, Maha Navami)

Day 9 (October 7) – Navami (Ayudha Puja, Navami Homa Navratri Parana)

Day 10 (October 8) – Dashami (Durga Visarjan, Vijayadashami)

Jai Mata Di!

 

 

NavratriNavratri 2019Maa DurgaNavratri 2019 scheduleNavratri 2019 calendar
