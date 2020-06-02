Nirjala Ekadashi 2020: Date, Prarana Time and significance

New Delhi: The Ekadashi means an eleventh lunar day of the fortnight in the Jyeshtha month as per Hindu calendar. The day is dedicated to worshipping Lord Vishnu. It is believed that out of all the 24 Ekadashis, Nirjala Ekadashi (without water) is the most significant one.

This day falls during the Shukla Paksha in the Jyeshtha maas (month) and coincides with the months of May or June as per the Gregorian calendar.

Nirjala Ekadashi Prarana Timings:

This year, Nirjala Ekadashi is on June 2, 2020 - a Tuesday.

Ekadashi Tithi Begins - 02:57 PM on Jun 01, 2020

Ekadashi Tithi Ends - 12:04 PM on Jun 02, 2020

On 3rd Jun, Parana Time - 05:23 AM to 08:10 AM

On Parana Day Dwadashi End Moment - 09:05 AM

(according to drikpanchang.com)

Nirjala Ekadashi is also known as Bhima Ekadashi or Pandava Nirjala Ekadashi. The legend has it that Bhim - the strongest of the Pandavas in terms of his robust physique, he loved to eat. He could never observe fast and control his hunger.

Miffed with himself for disrespecting Lord Vishnu, Bhima met Maharishi Vyas to seek a solution to this problem. And after meeting the sage, Bhima started observing Nirjala Ekadashi. He was told that by fasting on this date, he would derive the benefits of all the other Ekadashis.

Nirjala Ekadashi usually takes place a day after Ganga Dussehra (the day when it is believed Ganga descended from the heavens to earth) but at times both the festivals fall on the same too.

Nirjala Ekadashi Vrat Rituals:

Devotees generally fast on all the 24 Ekadashis and some consume only food preparations ideal for vrats (fast). But on Nirjala Ekadashi, people observe fast and do not even consume a drop of water. Nirjala literally means ‘without water’. And those who are not in a position to fast during the rest of the Ekadashis can observe vrat on this day.

Devotees seek Lord Vishnu's blessings on Nirjaal Ekadashi and pray with a clean heart, mind and soul. It is a 24-hour long fast from sunrise on Nirjala Ekadashi day to sunrise on the next day. However, some even observe it from sunrise to sunset.

Lord Vishnu's idol or image is placed and invoked during the puja. Devotees then perform the Puja ritual as per the norms and some even sing bhajans of Lord Vishnu the whole night.

Some even perform charity by donating essential items to the needy on this day.

Here's wishing our readers a very happy Nirjala Ekadashi!