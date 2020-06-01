Nirjala Ekadashi 2020: Devotees, here’s everything you need to know about the auspicious day

New Delhi: Nirajala Ekadashi, which falls on Monday (June 2), is the most significant Ekadashi in the annual Hindu calendar. Altogether, we have 24 Ekadashis, but this holds prime importance. Nirjala Ekadashi falls during the Shukla Paksha in the Jyeshtha month and coincides with the months of May or June in the Gregorian calendar. Nirajala Ekadashi is dedicated to Lord Vishnu. Ekadashi means the eleventh day of a fortnight.

According to drikpanchang.com, the Ekadashi tithi will begin on June 1 at 2.57 pm and will end on June 2 at 12.04 pm. So, if you are planning to observe vrat today, keep the timings in mind.

Devotees generally fast on all the 24 Ekadashis or some consume only vrat food. However, people observing Nirjala Ekadashi do not consume a drop of water. Nirjala literally means ‘without water’. And those who are not in a position to fast during the rest of the Ekadashis, can observe vrat on this day.

The Nirjala Ekadashi is also known as Bheemaseni Ekadashi, named after Bheema of the Mahabharata. The second son of Kunti and King Pandu, Bheema loved to eat. He could never observe fast and control his hunger. Miffed with himself for disrespecting Lord Vishnu, Bheema met Maharishi Vyasa to seek a solution to this problem. And after meeting the sage, Bheema started observing Nirjala Ekadashi. He was told that by fasting on this date, he would derive the benefits of all the other Ekadashis.