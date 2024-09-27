Pitru Paksha Guidelines: 7 Things You Should Never Do

As per the Hindu calendar, Pitru Paksha is considered to be a 16-lunar day period. During these days, people pay homage to their forefathers in the form of offerings and prayers. It is believed that some strict rituals must be performed during Pitru Paksha in order to please the ancestors.

Since generations now, Hindus believe if these rites are performed correctly then the debts of ancestors can be repaid. Therefore, Shradhs are performed to secure oneself and preceding generations from Pitr Dosha.

But, at the same time, there are a lot of things which are said to be harmful during Pitru Paksha period. Have a look:

1. Pitru Paksha is considered to be inauspicious to start new things. So, be very careful while stepping into something new during this period. Since time immemorial, people also take care of minute details of Pitru Paksha. Buying new clothes, long vacations and hair cuts must be avoided.

2. Weddings and other celebrations are also not perceived well when Pitru Paksha period is on the calendar. People also postpone moving to new homes and new business ventures during these days.

3. Be cautious while having your meals. Eating onion, garlic and non-vegetarian food is not good. Even liquor consumption must be halted during Pitru Paksha.

4. Make sure that you perform all Pitru Paksha ritual with a clean and honest heart. Wipe out all the negativity out of your mind. Only then, your efforts will yield results.

