raksha bandhan 2021

Raksha Bandhan 2021: Listen to these songs to get into the spirit of Rakhi

The festival of Raksha Bandhan is symbolic of the protective role that a brother plays in his sister’s life. 

Raksha Bandhan 2021: Listen to these songs to get into the spirit of Rakhi
Pic Courtesy: Pixabay

New Delhi: Raksha Bandhan popularly known as Rakhi, is a Hindu festival that falls on the last day of the Hindu lunar calendar month of Shraavana and celebrates the bond between brothers and sisters. During the festival of Raksha Bandhan, sisters tie the rakhi around their brother's hand, who gives them a gift in return. The festival is symbolic of the protective role that a brother plays in his sister’s life. This year Raksha Bandhan falls on August 22.

Check out our list of amazing Bollywood songs that you can listen to on the day of Rakhi to make it more festive.

Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai

This Kishore Kumar song never gets old and will make your sister feel pampered and loved.

Rang Birangi Rakhi Lekar

Rang Birangi Rakhi Lekar is a classic song sung by melodious Lata Mangeshkar.

Rakhi Dhagon Ka Tyohar

Sung by Mohammed Rafi, this song beautifully captures the festive mood of Rakhi.

Bhaiya Mere Rakhi Ke

This 1959 song by  Lata Mangeshkar will surely add more fun to your Rakhi celebration.

Behna O Behna

Behna O Behna is a 1991 song by Mohammad Aziz, Kavita Krishnamurthy and stars Amitabh Bachchan.

