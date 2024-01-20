Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha: How To Do Ram Puja At Home - Check Step By Step Method

India and Hindus across the world are eagerly awaiting the Pran Praitshtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya. On January 18, the 51-inch black stone idol was placed in the sanctum sanctorum covered with a cloth. The idols' eyes will be uncovered on January 22 at 12.30 pm, the muhurtam of the consecration. If you are unable to attend the ceremony, astrological expert Pandit Jagannath Guruji shares some simple steps following you can perform Ram Puja at your home during Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha.

How To Do Puja At Home During Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha

"'Om Ram Ramaya Namah' meaning 'Victory to Lord Rama' and this must be recited in people’s homes during Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha ceremony, which is scheduled to take place between 12:20 pm and 12:45 pm on January 22, 2024," says Pandit Jagannath Guruji. If you are unable to attend, then you can still be a part of it by doing the Puja at home. The astrologer shares how you can properly do the puja at home:

- Begin by cleansing your home temple.

- Take a purifying bath.

- Mark your forehead with fragrant chandan tilak, a symbol of divine connection.

- Wear new, light-coloured garments, a reflection of the inner clarity you seek for this sacred occasion.

- Perform an abhishek, a ceremonial bath for the idol of Lord Ram, using milk, honey, and other sacred offerings. This purifies not just the idol, but the atmosphere itself.

- Below the temple, prepare a small puja table. Adorn it with vibrant rangoli designs, invoking blessings and prosperity.

- Draw a swastika, a symbol of good fortune, and the sacred "Om" symbol, a gateway to the divine by preparing your sacred space for the puja.

- Begin by draping a clean red cloth over the table, creating a vibrant altar for your offerings.

- In the centre, gently mound a handful of uncooked rice, symbolising abundance and prosperity. Upon this bed of rice, nestle a gleaming copper kalash, brimming with pure water – the elixir of life.

- Adorn the Kalash with a vibrant splash of kumkum and haldi, invoking divine blessings. Then, crown your creation with a whole coconut, and arrange a selection of fresh fruits - symbolising prosperity.

- Place them around the base of the Kalash, as if nature's gifts have been showered upon the divine.

- Now, the heart of the puja beats in the form of Lord Ram's idol. Gently place it facing you. Beside him, place an idol of the infant Ram, symbolising innocence and divine potential. Scatter petals of marigolds and jasmine, offering purity and divine love.

- Chant the Ram mantra, 'Om Ram Ramaya Namah', 108 times as the mantra becomes a mantra within you, seeking its divine counterpart.

-As you chant, visualise Lord Ram in his radiant form, showering his blessings knowing that in this moment, you are connected to something far greater than yourself. May your puja be filled with love, devotion, and divine grace. ️

