'Ram Lalla As A Five-Year-Old Child With A Golden Bow And Arrow': First Look Of Divine Idol Unveiled In Ayodhya

NEW DELHI: Ahead of the much-anticipated Pran Prathistha ceremony on January 22, the Ram Temple Trust authorities have unveiled the divine look of the Ram Lalla's idol that will be installed in the sanctum-sanctoram of the grand temple being built in Ayodhya. Crafted by the skilled hands of Mysuru-based artist Arun Yogiraj, the 51-inch Ram Lalla idol, carved from black stone, portrays Lord Ram as a five-year-old child standing tall with a golden bow and arrow.

Unveiling The Divine Form

In a meticulously orchestrated buildup to the consecration ceremony, the temple authorities gradually unveiled the idol over two days. Initial glimpses were provided on Thursday when photos of the idol's placement within the sanctum sanctorum were shared, albeit covered with a cloth. Today, the complete revelation showcased the deity's face along with the gleaming golden bow and arrow, creating a moment of divine revelation.

Divine Features And Symbolism

The idol of Ram Lalla stands beneath a lotus, flanked by Hanuman Ji on the right and Garuda Bhagwan on the left. In the days to come, the idol will also feature a bow in the left hand. A diamond-shaped representation on Ram Lalla's forehead is set to catch the devotees' eyes from a distance.

Ayodhya, UP | Glimpse of the idol of Lord Ram inside the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya



(Source: Sharad Sharma, media in-charge of Vishwa Hindu Parishad) pic.twitter.com/vSuDNzpHm4 — ANI (@ANI) January 19, 2024

Lord Surya's Reverence

The positioning of the deity atop the idol honours Lord Surya, emphasizing Lord Ram's lineage in the Ikshvaku dynasty. The depiction pays homage to Lord Surya as the forefather of King Ikshvaku, establishing Lord Ram as a scion of the Solar Dynasty.

Ten Incarnations Of Lord Vishnu

The Ram Lalla idol incorporates representations of all ten avatars of Lord Vishnu. From Matsya to Kalki, the idol encapsulates the divine lineage and significance of Lord Ram within the broader context of Vishnu's incarnations.

Monumental Artistry

Renowned sculptor Arun Yogiraj from Karnataka has masterfully crafted the 1800-kilogram Bal Swaroop idol. The meticulous details, including the first glimpse of Ram Lalla's face, have stirred waves of joy and devotion across the nation, with social media abuzz with shared images and prayers for the deity's blessings.

Holiday Declared In Several States On Jan 22

In view of the upcoming 'Pran Pratistha' ceremony at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on January 22, the Central government has declared a half-day holiday for all its offices and institutions nationwide. This strategic move aims to allow employees to actively participate in the celebration of the auspicious event. Echoing similar sentiments, several states have also announced public holidays to mark this significant occasion.

Countdown To Pran Pratishtha: Rituals In Ayodhya

As Ayodhya prepares for the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony on January 22, the sacred rituals have entered their fourth day. The lighting of the ''holy fire'' marks the beginning of the day's ceremonies, with subsequent steps involving the establishment of 'Navagraha' and a 'Havan.' The idol of Shri Ram Lalla will undergo various rituals, including 'Aushdhadhiwas' and 'Kesaradhiwas,' culminating in the closing of temple doors until the grand ceremony.

Tightened Security In Ayodhya

With 'Pran Pratishtha' Day drawing near, security in Ayodhya's Karsevakpuram, where Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust General Secretary Champat Rai resides, has been intensified. The city witnesses the installation of Ram Lalla posters, and selfie points emerge near key intersections, amplifying the festive atmosphere.

'Amrit Mahotsava' Celebration In Ayodhya

Ayodhya is immersed in the festivities of 'Amrit Mahotsava' ahead of the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony. The Vishwa Hindu Parishad contributes by setting up tea stalls to provide free tea and biscuits to visitors. The sanctum sanctorum of the Sri Ram Temple witnesses worship ceremonies led by Vedic Brahmins and revered Acharyas, adding to the sacred ambiance.

PM Modi To Lead Rituals

The 'Pran Pratishta' ceremony in Ayodhya on January 22 will witness Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading the rituals, symbolizing a momentous occasion. Noteworthy personalities have been invited, and the nation eagerly anticipates this historic event, reinforcing the cultural and spiritual fabric of India.