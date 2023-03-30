Ram Navami 2023: History, Significance, Shubh Muhurat And City-Wise Puja Timing - All You Need To Know

Ram Navami 2023: On the Navami Tithi during Shukla Paksha of Chaitra month, Lord Rama was born. So every year, Ram Navami is celebrated on this day - it coincides with the ninth day of Chaitra Navratri. It is believed that Lord Rama was born during Madhyahna period which is the middle of the day. According to Drik Panchang, "The mid-point of Madhyahna marks the moment when Shri Rama was born and temples symbolize this moment as the birth moment of Lord Rama. The chanting of Shri Rama and celebration reaches its peak during this time." This year, as per the Gregorian calendar, Ram Navami is being celebrated today - March 30, 2023.

Ram Navami 2023: Tithi And Shubh Muhurat

Navami Tithi Starts: March 29, 2023, At 9:09 pm

Navami Tithi Ends: March 30, 2023, At 11:32 pm

Shubh Muhurat: 6:14 am to 7:47 am;

10:53 am to 3:31 pm

Ram Navami 2023: City-Wise Puja Muhurat

New Delhi - 11:11 am to 1:40 pm

Mumbai - 11:20 am to 1:57 pm

Chennai - 11:00 am to 1:27 pm

Kolkata - 10:27 am to 12:55 pm

Bengaluru - 11:11 am to 1:38 pm

Hyderabad - 11:07 am to 1:34 pm

Ahmedabad - 11:30 am to 1:58 pm

Noida - 11:11 am to 1:40 pm

Jaipur - 11:17 am to 1:46 pm

Pune - 11:26 am to 1:53 pm

Gurgaon - 11:12 am to 1:41 pm

Chandigarh - 11:13 am to 1:42 pm

Ram Navami 2023: History and Significance

Lord Rama was born to King Dasharatha and Queen Kaushalya and he was the king's eldest son. Lord Rama is considered to be the seventh incarnation of Lord Vishnu. Rama symbolises courage, truth, and righteousness and is held as an ideal human being. Ram Navami is special for all Hindus as Lord Rama was born on this day. The birthplace of Rama, Ayodhya, to date sees grand celebrations with devotees coming from far-off places.