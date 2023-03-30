Happy Ram Navami 2023: Wishes, Greetings, WhatsApp Messages To Share With Friends And Family

The Chaitra Navratri that began on March 22 this year will culminate today, on March 30, 2023, with Ram Navami. Ram Navami is a very auspicious festival celebrated by Hindus worldwide. The special day marks the birth of Lord Rama, who is believed to be the seventh avatar of Lord Vishnu. Ram Navami falls on the ninth day of Chaitra Navratri. According to Hindu mythology, Lord Rama was born on the ninth day of the Chaitra month in the noon - the middle of the day or the Madhayhna period. Thus his birthday is celebrated on the ninth day of Chaitra Navratri. If you are celebrating Ram Navami today, here are some warm wishes that you can share with your loved ones.

Ram Navami 2023: Wishes, Greetings To Share

Ram Navami falls on the ninth day of Shukla Paksha of the Chaitra month. Check out some wishes you can share:

- On the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami, I pray that Lord Ram bestows upon you prosperity, joy, peace, and serenity.

- With the blessings of Lord Ram, I hope that all his followers and believers achieve success in all their endeavours.

- May all your dreams and desires come true, and may you succeed in all your endeavors. Happy Ram Navami.

- Let’s together pray for the blessings of our Gods on this spectacular day!

- May the blessings of Lord Rama be with you and your family on the auspicious occasion of Sri Rama Navami. Jai Shree Ram!

- May the divine grace of Lord Rama be with you and your loved ones on the auspicious day of Sri Rama Navami. Happy Sri Rama Navami!

- May Lord Ram bless you with success, happiness and peace on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami. Shubh Ram Navami to you and your loved ones.

- Ayodhya jinka dham hai, Ram jinka naam hai, aise Maryada Purushottam Ram ki charnon mein hamara pranam hai. Aapko Ram Navami ki hardik shubhkamnaye.

- I wish you and your family joy, harmony and prosperity on this special festival. Happy Ram Navami.

- Wishing you love, health, peace, and prosperity this Ram Navami. May Lord Rama always guide you and your family on the right path. Shubh Ram Navami.

Ram Navami 2023: Share These WhatsApp Messages, SMSs

- This Ram Navami, may Lord Ram shower you with his blessings, love and care. I wish you and your family a very Happy Ram Navami.

- May this auspicious occasion of Ram Navami bring a lot of positivity, peace and harmony to your life. Happy Ram Navami.

- I hope that Lord Rama bestows happiness and prosperity in your life and brightens it with his divine blessings. Happy Ram Navami to you and your family.

- Let us celebrate the birth of Lord Rama with joy and happiness. Happy Ram Navami!



- Let us celebrate the victory of good over evil and seek the blessings of Lord Rama on this holy day. Happy Ram Navami



- May Lord Rama's divine blessings be with you today and always. Happy Ram Navami!

- Let's seek the blessings of Lord Rama on the auspicious day of Ram Navami. Jai Shree Ram!



- May the almighty bless you and your family with peace, happiness, prosperity, and contentment today. Happy Ram Navami.