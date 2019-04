Rama Navami 2019: Best SMS, Whatsapp & Facebook messages for your loved ones

New Delhi: Lord Rama or Maryada Purushottam was born on Navami Tithi in the Shukla Paksha of the Chaitra month according to the Hindu calendar to Queen Kaushalya, King Dasharatha’s first wife. The Prince of Ayodhya, who was married to Devi Sita, is worshipped by millions across the globe. This year Rama Navami is celebrated on April 14, 2019.

Here are a few WhatsApp and Facebook messages that you can send across to your friends, family and well-wishers to spread the glory of Lord Shri Rama:

*Aapko aur apke parivaar ko Ram Navami ki haardik shubhkaamnaye.

"JAI JAI SHRI RAM"

*Navami Tithi Madhumaas Punita;

Shukla Paksh Abhijit Nav Preeta;

Madhya Divas Ati Sheet Na Ghama;

Pavan Kaal Lok Vishrama!

Happy Ram Navami.

*We wish you and your family a very happy Ram Navami, May Lord Rama shower his choicest blessings on you. Jai Shri Ram.

*Ram Navami Wishes and Blessings to

you and your family.

May the almighty Lord Rama bless you all,

with good things and perfect health.

Happy Ram Navami !!

*Warm greetings on the auspicious occasion of the birth of Lord Rama. Happy Ram Navami!

*Mangal Bhawan Amangal Haari,

Dhurvhu sudasrath achar bihari,

Ram Siya Ram Siya Ram,

Jai Jai Ram.

Shubh Rama Navami.

*Raghukul reet sada chali aayi

Praan jaye par vachan na jaaye.

Shree Ram Navmi Parv par

Hardik abhinandan aur shubhkamnaye.

*Ram ji ki jyoti se noor milta hai

Sabke dilo ko shurur milta hai

Jo bhi jata hai Ram ji ke dwar

Kuch na kuch jarur milta hai.

Happy Ram Navmi.

Have a blessed Rama Navami.