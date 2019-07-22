Shravan 2019: Chant Rudra Gayatri Mantra during Sawan

New Delhi: The auspicious month of Shravan or Sawan began from July 17 in parts of North India. Today happens to be the first Somwar (Monday) of Sawan. Devotees throng Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati temples in huge numbers and pay their obeisance to the almighty.

The holy month of Sawan usually falls during July-August, as per the Gregorian calendar. Devotees observe fast (vrat) during this period and perform puja. Some even visit Lord Shiva temples in the morning after taking bath and bow down before the Lord.

The dates of Sawan vary in North and South India.

Devotees also celebrate the pious month by taking on the Kanwar yatra, observing fasts (vrat) or heading on a pilgrimage to Jyotirlinga sites. During this holy month, people chant mantras, perform Rudra Abhishekham of the lord and pray for the well being of all.

Bhakts can chant mantras and meditate for a healthy mind, body and soul. Chanting of Mantras on Mondays will protect you from all kinds of evil.

Monday is the day which is dedicated to Lord Shiva. Therefore, you can chant the powerful Rudra Gayatri Mantra on Monday and seek the blessings of Bholenath and Maa Parvati.

Rudra Gayatri Mantra:

ॐ तत्पुरुषाय विद्महे महादेवाय धीमहि

तन्नो रुद्रः प्रचोदयात्॥

Om Tatpurushaya Vidmahe Mahadevaya Dhimahi

Tanno Rudrah Prachodayat॥

Meaning of Rudra Gayatri Mantra:

I pray to the mightiest of the Gods, the ideal Purusha, Mahadev. Bless me with the intellect and enlighten me with knowledge.

Benefits of chanting Rudra Gayatri Mantra:

Chanting this mantra eases tension. This helps us in removing fear.

Helps us in realising the ultimate truth of life, awakens and illuminates our mind.

Keeps the body, mind and soul healthy!

Har Har Mahadev!