shravan 2019

Shravan 2019: The Holy month dedicated to Lord Shiva begins today

Mumbai: The Hindu holy month of Shravan begins on Wednesday, i.e. July 17, 2019. The month-long celebration will begin as devotees would head to temples to offer their prayers. Amid the chantings of shlokas and mantras, devotees will seek Almighty's blessings for a better life, good health and last but not the least, moksha (salvation).

It is during this month that saffron-attire clad kanwars walk barefoot with pitches of Ganga water on their shoulders and offer it to Shivalinga. This form of worship of Lord Shiva has special significance all over.

Devotees in South India would start Shravan celebrations after about 15 days. The difference in the dates in North India and South India is because the former follows the Purnimant Calendar while the latter goes by the Amavasyant Calendar.

Mondays, specifically are dedicated to Lord Shiva. Devotees observe fast and visit temples to offer milk, water, and bilva leaves to the almighty. A number of devotees (both married and unmarried women) initiate their 16 Somvar vrat on the first Monday of the Shravan mahina. 

Devotees chant the Shiva Moola Mantra and other shlokas dedicated to Lord Shiva. Chanting the Shiva Moola Mantra can help devotees attain bliss, peace and tranquillity. You can chant this Shiva Moola Mantra on Mondays for an auspicious start to the week. Visit Lord Shiva’s temple, offer milk, water and Bilva (Bael leaves) to the Shiva Linga.

"Om Namah Shivaya" (Meaning: I bow to you O Supreme Lord, the one who exists in my consciousness.)

The Shawan Shivratri falls on July 30, 2019. Here's below are the puja timings for the day: 

Nishita Kaal puja time: 12:07 am-12:50 am (Duration: 42 minutes)

On July 31, Shivaratri Parana time: 05:47 am-11:57 am

Ratri first prahar puja time: 07:10pm-09:49 pm
Ratri second Prahar puja time: 09:49 pm-12:28am, Jul 31
Ratri Third Prahar puja time: 12:28 am to 03:08 am, Jul 31
Ratri Fourth Prahar Puja Time - 03:08 am to 05:47 am, Jul 31
Chaturdashi Tithi begins: 02:49 pm on Jul 30, 2019
Chaturdashi Tithi ends: 11:57 am on Jul 31, 2019

Lord Shiva, who is a part of the powerful trinity (the others being Brahma - The Creator and Vishnu -The Preserver), is also known as the Destroyer. However, the destructive powers attributed to him is not the physical destruction of life on earth but the elimination of the vices human's nurture like greed, lust, anger, pride etc.

Here's wishing one and all a very happy holy month of Shravan.

Tags:
shravan 2019ShravanSawanLord ShivaShiva Moola Mantrasawan 2019
