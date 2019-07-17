close

sawan 2019

Sawan 2019: Complete Shravan calendar for Monday vrats in North, South India and Nepal

New Delhi: The auspicious month of Sawan or Shravan has begun from July 17 this year. During this period, Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati are prayed with full fervour and gusto. The devotees of Bhole Baba immerse themselves in the bhakti of the Lord seeking their blessings.

The pious month falls during July-August, as per Gregorian calendar and is considered to be extremely auspicious where devotees pray to Lord Shiva and his consort Mata Parvati.

The first Monday of Sawan, which happens to be today (July 17), holds greater significance for devotees, who even observe fast (vrat) during this period and perform puja. Some even visit Lord Shiva temples in the morning after taking bath and bow down to the almighty.

According to Drikpanchang.com, here's a complete calendar of Sawan Mondays with Somwar vrat date for Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh, Bihar and Jharkhand. In the North, Purnimant Lunar Calendar is followed.

July 17 - Sawan begins in North India

July 22 - First Monday vrat

July 29 - Second Monday vrat

Aug 5 - Third Monday vrat

Aug 12- Fourth Monday vrat

Aug 15 - Sawan ends

However, the calendar slightly varies down South. In Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Goa, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Amavasyant Lunar Calendar.

Aug 2 - Sawan begins in South India

Aug 5 - First Monday vrat

Aug 12 - Second Monday vrat

Aug 19 - Third Monday vrat

Aug 26 - Fourth Monday vrat

Aug 30 - Sawan ends

Check Sawan calendar for Nepal, parts of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh

July 16 - Sawan begins

July 22 - First Monday vrat

July 29 - Second Monday vrat

Aug 5 - Third Monday vrat

Aug 12 - Fourth Monday vrat

Aug 16 - Sawan ends (Nepal)

The Shiva-Parvati temples echo with 'Har Har Mahadev' chants during the month of Shravan/Sawan as devotees throng the place of worship in huge numbers, especially on Mondays. The first day of the week is dedicated to Lord Shiva, therefore, it becomes even more significant during the holy month of Sawan. 

 

 

 

