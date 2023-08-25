Shravana Putrada Ekadashi 2023: Date, Puja Timings, Story And Significance

The Ekadashi date of Shukla Paksha of Shravan month is called Shravan Putrada Ekadashi. According to Hindu religious beliefs, it is said that a person who observes the fast of Shravan Putrada Ekadashi gets the same virtuous fruit as the Vajpayee Yagya. Apart from this, due to the virtuous effect of this fast, the devotees get the boon of having a child.

Shravana Putrada Ekadashi 2023: Vrat Timings & Shubh Muhurat

Shravan Putrada Ekadashi Sunday, 27 August 2023



Ekadashi Start Date: 27 August 2023 at 12:01 AM

Ekadashi End Date: 27 Aug 2023 at 09:32 PM

Shravana Putrada Ekadashi: Significance

The Pausha Putrada Ekadashi and the Shravan Putrada Ekadashi are two of the 24 Ekadashis that are very important to devotees who are married and eager to start a family.

The sacred month of Shravan, which is devoted to Lord Shiva, contains Shravan Putrada Ekadashi. Because Lord Shiva holds Lord Vishnu in such high regard, the Shravan Putrada Ekadashi has even more significance because the devotee receives Lord Shiva's immediate blessings for honouring it.

Shravan Putrada Ekadashi Vrat (Fast) Ritual

- Get up before sunrise take a bath and wear clean clothes.

- Light a ghee lamp in front of the idol of Lord Vishnu.

- Use Tulsi, seasonal fruit and sesame in worship.

- Stay fast on the day of fasting and after worship in the evening, if you want, you can take the fruit.

- By reciting Vishnu Sahasranama, special blessings of Lord Vishnu are received.

- There is great importance in the night vigil on Ekadashi. Do bhajan kirtan in Jagran.

- After providing food to Brahmins on Dwadashi Tithi, donate them.

- In the end, break your fast after reciting the vrat katha

Shravana Putrada Ekadashi: Vrat Katha

As per the ‘Bhavishya Purana’, Lord Krishna told a story to Yudhishthira about King Mahijit of Mahishmati. King Mahijit had everything that one could think of- a loving wife, a wealthy kingdom and loyal subjects. However, the king did not have a son whom he could name his successor to the throne. The king performed many rituals to seek divine blessings to have a son but didn’t get any help and as a result, he became very sad.

One day in the court, the king expressed his sorrow in front of his subjects. The subjects driven by their loyalty towards the king vowed to find a solution to his problem. The subjects started wandering in the forests discussing the king’s problem with many sages.

Then, the subjects met with Sage Lomesh who listened to the problem and by his divine meditative powers saw that the reason why King Mahijit is unable to have a son of his own in this life is a very serious sin that he committed in his previous life.

Sage Lomesh told the king’s subjects that in his previous life, the king was a merchant and while passing through a forest, he came across a pond. Being very thirsty he rushed to drink some water. However, there was also a cow with her calf who came to drink water from that pond. But he looked down in arrogance upon the cow & her calf and chased them away. While he drank water from the pond and quenched his thirst, the cow and her calf were left thirsty.

Due to this sin that he committed he was cursed with not having a son of his own. Sage Lomesh told the subjects that the king along with his queen should observe the ‘Shravan Shukla Paksha Ekadashi Vrat’ which is also known as ‘Shravan Putrada Ekadashi Vrat’ and also told the subjects to do the same themselves and offer their ‘Punya’ (good deed effects) that they would accumulate by observing the Vrat.

The subjects went back and gave Sage Lomesh’s message or instructions to the king. Everybody including the king, queen and all the subjects observed the Shravan Putrada Ekadashi Vrat with the subjects eventually offering their Punya to the king.

Just as the holy sage Lomesh said, the king and queen were soon blessed by a baby boy who became a worthy successor later on. Such is the significance of the Shravan Putrada Ekadashi.

