Skin care essentials for Holi revellers

New Delhi: As Holi makes its way to us with colours of joy and happiness, here are quick tips and tricks to protect your skin and hair from the harsh chemicals and maintain a healthy, glowing skin this festival of colours.

Pre-Holi Skin Care:

Apply face oils or moisturisers to protect your skin from harsh chemicals present in chemical-based colours a few days ahead of the festival which will help replenish the skin, restore its oil balance and protect your skin from absorbing harmful chemicals.

Do this at least 30 minutes before you plan to step out so the moisturizer has time to settle into the pores. This prevents the colour from sticking to your skin and makes it easier to scrub off later.

Holi is generally played outdoors and the constant exposure to sun, and water, can take away the moisture from your skin and make you tanned. Always apply a generous amount of good sunscreen lotion before stepping out to play, least SPF 50 all over your arms, legs and face as an added layer of protection and to prevent tanning.

To protect your lips from the harmful chemicals and colours, apply an organic lip balm instead of petroleum jelly. It will keep your lips well moisturised and hydrated. Your lips are equally susceptible to catching colour and are prone to chipping and flaking, so protecting them with a lip balm containing an SPF is equally important.

Protecting your nails is also important as they bear the brunt of all that colour. To protect your nails from Holi colours, you must apply nail paint. Start by applying a topcoat for added protection and to prevent staining nails. After the festivities are over, simply remove with an acetone-free nail polish remover.

Post-Holi Skin Care:

Cleanse your skin with a natural face wash that will help remove dirt and harmful chemicals from your face and prevent breakouts, follow this up with a gentle scrub that will help exfoliate the skin leaving it soft and supple.

Use a clarifying shampoo to rinse colour from hair. After shampooing, apply conditioning leave hair for a couple of minutes and rinse with cold water. Use colour protect conditioner for colour treated hair.

Before going to bed, use a mild hand and foot cream and facial oil that will help replenish your skin and restore moisture overnight.