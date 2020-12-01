Solar eclipse 2020: Check date, India timings and significance of last Surya Grahan of 2020

The last solar eclipse of 2020 will occur on December 14 and in India this solar eclipse will start at 07:03 in the evening and it will end at 12:23 pm. This means that this solar eclipse 2020 will last for around five hours.

It is to be noted that the first solar eclipse of 2020 occurred on June 21. It is widely believed that solar eclipse affects our sun signs and astrologers also claim that solar eclipse affect our lives too.

Solar Eclipse 2020: Places

The solar eclipse on December 14 will be seen in some parts of South America, South Africa and Pacific Ocean. This total solar eclipse is visible from Chile and some parts of Argentina in the afternoon. Some regions in southern South America, south-west Africa, and Antarctica will see a partial solar eclipse, if the weather permits.

Since in India, the solar eclipse will not occur during day time it will not be visible to us.

Significance of solar eclipse

According to the Hindu religion, people follow some rules during the solar eclipse. Many people do not use a sharp object during the eclipse. Pregnant women are advised not to venture outside the home during solar eclipse. Since the timings of solar eclipse is considered inauspicious by many, people prefer not to do anything important during this time.