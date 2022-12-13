Top 10 holiday destinations preferred by Indians for domestic and foreign travel in year end - check list

The holiday season is upon us and for those looking on planning a trip, this is the right time to do so. December is the perfect time to go on a vacation. Booking.com, one of the world’s leading online travel companies, has released its latest search data trends that shed light on Indian travellers’ preferred destinations during this time. Beach, nature/mountains, and road trips are among the top 5 most preferred trip types by Indian travellers and this is reflective in the most searched destinations for the upcoming holiday season.

Puducherry and Goa featured as the most preferred beach destinations

Udaipur and Jaipur featured as the most preferred historical destinations

Lonavala, Manali, Munnar and Shimla featured as the most preferred hill stations

If you are planning on year-end travel, you can take inspiration from your fellow travellers. Here are the 10 most searched destinations by Indian travellers for domestic travel and international travel with check-in dates between December 24, 2022, to January 2, 2023, as per the Booking.com survey.

10 most searched destinations by Indian travellers for domestic travel:

1. Puducherry

2. Lonavala

3. Manali

4. Udaipur

5. Mumbai

6. Jaipur

7. Goa

8. Bengaluru

9. Munnar

10. Shimla

Also read: 5 cheap places in India to visit this November-December: Where to stay, how much it will cost

10 most searched destinations by Indian travellers for international travel:

For almost three years, international travel has been out of bounds for Indians as for the rest of the world, thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic. But foreign travel is now once again back on cards.

1. Dubai, UAE

2. Bangkok, Thailand

3. Singapore, Singapore

4. London, UK

5. Paris, France

6. Patong Beach, Thailand

7. North Male, Maldives

8. Colombo, Sri Lanka

9. Phuket, Thailand

10. Ubud, Bali

When it comes to the top 15 searched destinations searched by global travellers overall for the holiday season, Paris, London and Dubai are the most searched destinations.