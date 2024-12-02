Vivah Panchami 2024: 5 Or 6 December? Check Date, Shubh Muhurat, Significance, And What To Donate For Maritial Bliss

Vivah Panchami, a revered Hindu festival, honours the sacred marriage of Lord Rama and Goddess Sita, symbolizing the sanctity and devotion of marital life. This auspicious day inspires married couples to perform rituals for a harmonious union and is believed to eliminate obstacles in marriage, ensuring a joyful and prosperous life.

Date and Auspicious Yogas for Vivah Panchami 2024

As per Drik Panchang, Vivah Panchami in 2024 begins at 12:49 AM on December 5 and concludes at 12:07 AM on December 6. The primary observance will occur on December 6, aligning with the sunrise timing. The day will feature highly auspicious yogas, including Dhruv Yoga, Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga, and Shivvas Yoga, making it ideal for rituals, prayers, and charitable acts.

Rituals and Practices on Vivah Panchami

Worship of the Banana Tree: Devotees worship the banana tree, representing Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi, to invoke blessings of happiness and prosperity. This ritual is especially auspicious for unmarried women seeking a suitable life partner.

Reading the Ramcharitmanas: Reciting the Ramcharitmanas during the day is believed to calm the mind and remove obstacles in marriage.

Traditional Offerings to Goddess Sita: Offering bridal items like sindoor, bangles, and other suhaag essentials symbolizes reverence and invites marital blessings.

Significance of Donations on Vivah Panchami

Donating specific items on this day holds immense spiritual and material value, it is believed to help devotees overcome marital challenges, enhance prosperity, and foster a harmonious family life.

Items Benefits Suhaag Items Ensures a fulfilling and happy married life for women. Clothes for Needy Earns good karma and removes obstacles in marriage. Grains Attracts wealth and promotes peace and harmony at home. Fruits Encourages good health and mental well-being. Sweets Brings positivity and joy to the household. Cow’s Milk Invokes blessings of Goddess Lakshmi for prosperity.

Benefits of Donations on Vivah Panchami

Donating on the day of Vivah Panchami is believed to have numerous spiritual and material benefits:

Removal of Marriage Obstacles: Donations help in eliminating hurdles faced in marriage arrangements.

Harmonious Married Life: Enhances love and understanding between couples.

Increase in Fortune: Fosters goodwill, peace, and prosperity in the family.

Vivah Panchami 2024

Worshipping Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi on this auspicious day brings blessings for a harmonious married life. Reading the Ramcharitmanas calms the mind and removes obstacles in marriage. Offering traditional bridal items to Goddess Sita is believed to create favourable conditions for marriage.

While donating, it is essential to do so with a pure and selfless heart, avoiding greed or showiness. Donations made on Vivah Panchami not only enhance one’s spiritual merits but also ensure a joyful and blissful married life.

Celebrate Vivah Panchami 2024 by embracing these age-old traditions and reaping their spiritual rewards.