Weekly Tarot Card Readings 2023: Horoscope March 12 To March 18 For All Zodiac Signs

Aries

There could be some trust issues with your partner. Don't be secretive; be open and honest with them about your feelings and any problems you may face. The current week could be quite challenging in terms of career. There could be some obstacles and delays in plans. There could be differences of opinions with colleagues and a feeling of being stuck in a particular situation. Avoid making any significant changes or taking on any new projects.

Taurus

The week ahead looks to be a great one for Taurus. Your relationships will be profound, and you will feel a special bond with your partner. Singles it's a great time to make new connections and get to know someone better. Enjoy the attention and admiration you receive this week. Your hard work, dedication, and perseverance will be rewarded with success. You may be called upon to take on a new challenge or project.

Gemini

Your love life is about to undergo a period of transformation which will bring joy, healing, and hope into your life. Follow your heart, and you will be rewarded with a fulfilling relationship. You need to be more patient and tolerant of others to maximise your professional potential at work. It is essential to be organised. You will have to put in extra effort to achieve your desired success.

Cancer

This week brings a time of financial stability and security. You will be surrounded by material comforts, and your efforts will be appreciated. The work environment will be cordial, and the workplace will have complete harmony. In love, there will be surprises, fun, excitement, and good news for you. Explore new ways to express your love and infuse romance into your relationship.

Leo

You will find solace and comfort in your work, giving you a sense of purpose. There may be career-related opportunities- job offer or expansion of existing role; be practical about your choice. Your relationship with your lover will be full of passion and adventure, and you will enjoy being deeply in love. You will be able to give and receive love in equal measure.

Virgo

This week, Virgo, your relationship will likely become more emotionally intimate. You may feel more drawn to your partner and have a stronger urge to express your feelings. Spending quality time with your partner will help you build a stronger bond. Career-wise, move forward and don't get held back by small achievements. The tough time is over; finances are moving upward, and job opportunities and recognition are coming your way.

Libra

This week, Libra, things may not be all hearts and flowers in your love life. Your romantic relationships may need some extra attention and patience. You may struggle to communicate and understand the needs of your partner. Connect with professionals in your field and network to further your career. Take on additional projects and tasks to demonstrate your drive and skills when possible. Showcase your organisational skills and use them to your advantage.

Scorpio

Your professional life will be fantastic, with your seniors being impressed with your work and trust you with important projects. The time is perfect for embarking on a new professional endeavour, expansion, or job change. Your romantic relationships will likely be more intense, and you may fall in love more quickly than expected. Be sure to take time this week to enjoy the joys of life and appreciate the people you love.

Sagittarius

This week, Sagittarius, your relationship is in the spotlight. It's time to take a step back and re-evaluate your relationships. If something isn't working out, now is the time to change. Equal give and take will be necessary. On the career front, you can gain recognition for your efforts. Keep up the excellent work, and feel free to stand out and vocalise your successes.

Capricorn

This week, you will feel extra confident and empowered in your career. This is the perfect time to take on a new project or make those changes you have wanted to make for a while now. Those in a committed relationship will have a time filled with excitement, passion and fun. However, those looking for a long-term relationship and commitment must wait.

Aquarius

This week will bring about a fresh start in your career and could be the ideal time to launch a new business or start a new job. You may be presented with a partnership or collaboration opportunity that could benefit your career. Your love life will be looking up. You will feel more connected to your partner and express yourself more passionately and openly, allowing you to make strong emotional connections.

Pisces

This week, Pisces, you are encouraged to focus on yourself and your needs. It's essential to take the time to nourish your mind and body. Spend time with friends and family, as they can provide you with moral support and wisdom. You will make tangible progress in a project you have started recently. Pay attention and follow a diligent approach toward your existing projects/tasks.

(These Tarot Card predictions are by Chhavi Upadhyay, who is a Delhi–based, intuitive Tarot Practitioner & Consultant)