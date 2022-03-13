Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Horoscope from March 13 to March 19

Aries

You may feel bored and restless with life in general. You may be in for some disappointment in love as everything may not happen the way you want. Rekindling your love life is much needed if you want to strengthen the bonds with your partner. There will be financial balance and harmony and your income and expenditures will be in balance. Collaborate with like-minded professionals to finish your task or achieve a goal.

Taurus

Those in a romantic relationship can look forward to good times and commitment. You will get to enjoy a good time with your partner and your relationship will remain tranquil and peaceful. At work, you will enjoy a strong position and get the opportunity to showcase your leadership qualities. Be cautious with money & investments. Stop relying on others rather than make your own way.

Gemini

There will be balance and harmony and the home front and you will get the love you rightfully deserve. If there are any problems then you must try to adjust your attitude and behaviour to create peace and harmony. There could be confusion & differences in opinions in the workplace. You may be required to make a sudden career decision or a job change. Avoid negativity or any unnecessary confrontations.

Cancer

It is time to take your relationship to the ne

xt level. Work on strengthening your bond, take a break from the routine, & spend quality time with each other. For singles, a new romantic partnership is foreseen. There will be financial security and stability but be balanced in your approach i.e neither neglect finances nor get over focussed on money. A new job or promotion is on the cards.

Leo

You will be feeling happy and positive this week. People around you will be kind & friendly; some good news is coming your way. Those looking for a commitment in their relationship are likely to be in for a surprise. Any ongoing negotiations like contracts, financial dealings will go in your favour, and disputes will be resolved. There will be financial stability, but don’t overspend.

Virgo

The relationship within the family and with the partner will be cordial. There could be a celebration in the family such as engagement, marriage or other events to celebrate with your family. The work environment will be supportive; there will be teamwork and security. You will be full of ideas and enthusiasm, and your talent will be appreciated. An investment, a negotiation or a business deal should work out in your favour.

Libra

You and your partner will be supportive of each other and you may achieve a goal together. If you are single, your potential partner is about to make an entry into your life. The cards foresee professional growth; you can expect a promotion or a bonus. Money is coming but be careful with your finances and do not make any hasty judgments. Make sure you have all the facts and information needed to make a rational decision about your career, money or investments.

Scorpio

There are some job, career led issues like you may have a choice to make between two jobs. Listen to the advice of supportive friends & take the best possible practical steps forward. Be rational towards your finances. Be it love or career, take command of the situation or circumstances. Give attention to your personal relationships and do not try to dominate.

Sagittarius

In love, you have to be patient, and things may not progress the way you had hoped. However, the feelings of your partner towards you will grow stronger with time, only if you are ready to wait. Finances are moving upward, job opportunity and recognition is coming your way. If you have been waiting for a promotion, things are likely to go in your favour.

Capricorn

If things have been tough in recent times, you will feel the balance is being restored, there will be harmony at work & in relationships. Personal relationships are strong & you will be compassionate and generous with friends, family and associates. Success and accomplishment of goals are indicated. Your hard work will pay off and you will achieve great status in your field of profession. You will enjoy a good reputation at your workplace.

Aquarius

You may have to make a decision related to the future of your relationship. You and your partner will have to pay close attention to your finances or make a financial decision. You may feel stuck in your job or career at the moment with no option but to stay. Relations with your colleagues may be difficult and tense. Be cautious with your finances and a difficult situation is foreseen as a result of overspending and indulgence.

Pisces

Your work or business will make swift progress and your projects will show positive results. Things are likely to get better on the professional & financial front. There is emotional contentment, love in relationships. Surround yourself with friends and have a relaxed time with your family. It is an emotionally fulfilling time. This is a great time for couples as well as those planning to settle down.

(These Tarot Card predictions are by Chhavi Upadhyay, who is a Delhi–based, intuitive Tarot Practitioner & Consultant)