When Is Eid al-Fitr 2024 In India? Check Date, History And Significance Of The Holy Day

Eid al-Fitr or Eid ul-Fitr marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, when Muslims fast from dawn to dusk. Also known as Meethi Eid, celebrations are decided by the sighting of the moon. Eid al-Fitr is one of the two major festivals in Islam, the other one being Eid al-Adha. Eid al-Fitr is observed on the first day of Shawwal - the tenth month of the lunar-based Islamic calendar, Hijri.

Eid al-Fitr 2024: Date In India

The date of Eid al-Fitr varies each year based on when the moon is sighted and based on the geographical location of a place, the date can vary by one or two days. In India, Eid al-Fitr is anticipated to occur around April 10 or April 11, but the precise date will be announced closer to the festival. Kerala is the only Indian state whose date for Eid al-Fitr is decided by the sighting of the moon in Saudi Arabia.

Eid al-Fitr: History And Significance

The festival calls for celebration, forgiveness, and renewal of one’s faith and commitment to serving humanity. It is a time to reflect on the values of Islam and be reminded of the importance of unity, love, and compassion. The festival celebrates the successful completion of Ramadan - a period of self-discipline and devotion to Allah. The festival is deeply rooted in Islamic traditions and can be traced back to the early days of Islam when the Prophet Muhammad migrated from Mecca to Medina.

Eid al-Fitr Celebrations

This is a special day for Muslims worldwide and it's celebrated with great joy and fervour. The day begins with a special prayer - known as Salat al-Eid - held in large open spaces or mosques, where Muslims gather and offer prayers and express their thankfulness to Allah for his strength and discipline during the holy month of Ramadan. After the prayers, people wish each other 'Eid Mubarak'. Friends and families visit each other and there's a lot of feasting and celebrations. Eid al-Fitr is a time to reflect on the values of Islam and reminds people of the importance of unity, love, and compassion.

