Solar Eclipse 2024 Horoscope: Five Zodiac Signs Will Be Impacted The Most - Are You One Of Them? Find Out

On April 8, 2024, a Total Solar Eclipse will take place which astrologers believe will bring about profound shifts in energy and consciousness. As the moon aligns perfectly with the sun, casting its shadow over the Earth, certain zodiac signs are poised to experience a more significant impact than others, says astrologer Pandit Jagannath Guruji. Let's delve into Pandit Jagannath Guruji's insights and predictions for the five most affected zodiac signs: Aries, Gemini, Virgo, Libra, and Aquarius.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

This retrograde starts in Aries, so you'll experience its dizziness and confusion more than anyone else. Mercury retrograde in your first house of the self might cause setbacks, hassles, and mix-ups that can affect your identity and self-image. Avoid overthinking who you are and what you stand for, as too many questions lead to fewer solutions. Instead, embrace the light and do several things at once. Not everything in your life must happen instantly, Aries. Accept self-reflection and delay. This retrograde occurs during eclipse season, bringing huge changes that will affect your future. On April 8, a total solar eclipse in Aries brings past troubles and future promises. You're making dramatic changes, but you don't know what's staying and what's going. Mercury retrograde may confuse you, but let it cure you while eclipse season changes your fate.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Mercury rules you, thus this retrograde will always affect you when it occurs 3 or 4 times a year. From your 11th house of community, hopes, and visions. This retrograde could raise deep concerns about your relationships, social life, and whether you're on the way to your dreams. You may feel insecure about your social status and capacity to influence others, making you try harder to connect. Avoid inauthentic gestures because they will come back to haunt you. Social achievement may be postponed, and you may reconnect with gorgeous people from the past. Mars - the planet of war and ambition - also opposes Saturn until they unite in Pisces on April 10 during this retrograde. Mars and Saturn are in your 10th house of career, so you may be under a lot of professional pressure while dealing with this retrograde's social awkwardness and disorganization.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Mercury retrograde always affects Virgo strongly. Since Mercury rules you, everything that happens to Mercury also happens to you. Mercury will start in your eighth house of emotional and financial investments this time, forcing you to discuss dark and forbidden themes as you settle previous obligations. Returning to unfinished commitments may force you to reconsider what you're ready to sacrifice for what you want. Review your transactional energies. Your relationships are also affected by this retrograde. This retrograde is in Aries, governed by Mars, the planet of war and passion. Mars joins Saturn in Pisces on April 10, adding pressure to make enduring commitments and overcome relationship challenges. Mars-Saturn conjunctions in your seventh house of relationships may compel you to make mature commitments and release unresolved inclinations.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, April will be one of your busiest months of 2024. You're weary after the March 25 Libra moon eclipse that eliminated dead weight. Mercury retrograde in your seventh house of partnerships on April 1 will compel you to reconsider how your identity changes based on your relationships. You're in the middle of a major psychological transformation. This retrograde may cause relationship difficulty and ego. You may be reconnecting with old friends with unfinished business. Relationships need compromise and accommodating others' wants. They can change your future and make you someone else. A total solar eclipse in Aries on April 8 could change your connections during this retrograde. These changes will emerge over time, but you know nothing can stay the same.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

If you are an innovative and visionary Aquarius, you may have a strong resonance with the energy of the solar eclipse that will occur in April 2024. This eclipse may motivate people who are born under the sign of Aquarius to think creatively, accept their distinctive points of view, and pursue their humanitarian objectives with intensity and determination. The time has come to harness the power of creativity and invention to bring about positive change in the world. It is recommended that Aquarius put their faith in their gut instincts and take the initiative to steer the road toward a more promising future for everyone.