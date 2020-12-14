हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
SOLAR ECLIPSE 2020

Last solar eclipse of 2020: When, where, how to watch Surya Grahan 2020 in India

There is a common belief that solar eclipse affects our sun signs and astrologers also claim that solar eclipse affect our lives too.

Last solar eclipse of 2020: When, where, how to watch Surya Grahan 2020 in India

The last solar eclipse of 2020 will occur on December 14 (Monday) and it will last in India for around five hours. The solar eclipse 2020 will start at 07:03 in the evening in India and will end at 12:23 pm. 

The first solar eclipse of 2020 occurred on June 21.  There is a common belief in India that solar eclipse affects our sun signs. Astrologers also claim that our lives are also affected by solar eclipse.

Solar Eclipse 2020: Where will it be visible

The solar eclipse 2020 will be visible in some parts of South America, South Africa and Pacific Ocean. In Chile and some parts of Argentina, the solar eclipse will be visible in the afternoon. Some regions in southern South America, south-west Africa, and Antarctica will see a partial solar eclipse, if the weather permits.

The solar eclipse will not occur during day time in India and that's why it will not be visible to us.

The best cities to view the partial solar eclipse from would be Santiago (Chile), São Paulo (Brazil), Buenos Aires (Argentina), Lima (Peru), Montevideo (Uruguay), and Asuncion (Paraguay).

Significance of solar eclipse

In India, people follow some rules during the solar eclipse. Many people refrain from using a sharp object during the solar eclipse. Pregnant women are advised not to venture outside the home during solar eclipse. The timings of solar eclipse is considered inauspicious by many and this is one of the main reasons why people do not do anything important during this time. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
SOLAR ECLIPSE 2020Solar eclipseSurya Grahan
Next
Story

Solar eclipse 2020: Check date, India timings and importance of last Surya Grahan of 2020
  • 98,57,029Confirmed
  • 1,43,019Deaths

Full coverage

  • 7,12,98,626Confirmed
  • 15,99,608Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT2M59S

Assam: Now ‘religious’ schools will not run on government money