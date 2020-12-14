Last solar eclipse of 2020: When, where, how to watch Surya Grahan 2020 in India

The last solar eclipse of 2020 will occur on December 14 (Monday) and it will last in India for around five hours. The solar eclipse 2020 will start at 07:03 in the evening in India and will end at 12:23 pm.

The first solar eclipse of 2020 occurred on June 21. There is a common belief in India that solar eclipse affects our sun signs. Astrologers also claim that our lives are also affected by solar eclipse.

Solar Eclipse 2020: Where will it be visible

The solar eclipse 2020 will be visible in some parts of South America, South Africa and Pacific Ocean. In Chile and some parts of Argentina, the solar eclipse will be visible in the afternoon. Some regions in southern South America, south-west Africa, and Antarctica will see a partial solar eclipse, if the weather permits.

The solar eclipse will not occur during day time in India and that's why it will not be visible to us.

The best cities to view the partial solar eclipse from would be Santiago (Chile), São Paulo (Brazil), Buenos Aires (Argentina), Lima (Peru), Montevideo (Uruguay), and Asuncion (Paraguay).

Significance of solar eclipse

In India, people follow some rules during the solar eclipse. Many people refrain from using a sharp object during the solar eclipse. Pregnant women are advised not to venture outside the home during solar eclipse. The timings of solar eclipse is considered inauspicious by many and this is one of the main reasons why people do not do anything important during this time.