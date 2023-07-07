World Chocolate Day 2023: Sweet Wishes, Greetings, WhatsApp Messages To Share With Loved Ones

Sinful, decadent and simply delicious - chocolate is a favourite among most people. On July 7 every year, World World Chocolate Day is celebrated. Established in 2009, the day commemorates the anniversary of chocolate's introduction to Europe in 1550. Whether you want to have a bar of chocolate - dark, milky, white - or you want to indulge in an array of chocolate desserts - be it chocolate pudding, chocolate cake, chocolate doughnuts or chocolate ice cream - the options are numerous. While you savour the delicacy, don't forget to send your friends and family some chocolaty, mushy, and sweet messages on this day.

World Chocolate Day 2023: Sweet Wishes For Your Loved Ones

1. May the joy of chocolate fill your heart and soul on this special day. Enjoy every bite, cherish every flavour, and have a truly delightful World Chocolate Day!



2. Sending my love on World Chocolate Day to you. Thank you so much for brightening up my days and making me feel special every day of the year.

3. Happy World Chocolate Day! May the sweetness of chocolate fill your life with joy, love, and countless reasons to smile.

4. Wishing you a day filled with chocolate-covered dreams and cocoa-infused bliss. Happy World Chocolate Day!

5. On this occasion of World Chocolate Day, I wish you sweet and amazing life-like chocolates. Happy Chocolate Day.

6. You may not be with me today but your love is always with me like the essence of the chocolates that you sent me. Happy World Chocolate Day, dear!

7. May your life be as rich and sweet as a mouthwatering chocolate bar, bringing you happiness and satisfaction every day. Happy World Chocolate Day!

8. Chocolate tastes better when you share it with your loved ones. Happy World Chocolate Day!

9. It is World Chocolate Day today. There's no better day than today to tell you that I love sharing everything with you, even my favourite piece of chocolate. Happy World Chocolate Day.

10. All you need is love, but a little chocolate now and then doesn't hurt. Happy World Chocolate Day.

World Chocolate Day 2023: Quotes

1. "Other foods are just food. But chocolate is chocolate." - Patrick Skene Catling

2. "As long as there is chocolate, there will be happiness." - Wayne Gerard Trotman

3. "Everywhere in the world there are tensions - economic, political, religious. So we need chocolate." - Alain Ducasse

4. "When it comes to chocolate, resistance is futile." - Regina Brett

5. "Life is like a box of chocolates. You never know what you're gonna get." - Forrest Gump