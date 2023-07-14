trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2635585
WORLD KEBAB DAY

World Kebab Day 2023: 3 Easy Kebab Recipes You Must Try At Home

Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi has curated easy kebab recipes to try at home.  

Last Updated: Jul 14, 2023, 08:07 PM IST|Source: IANS

World Kebab Day 2023: 3 Easy Kebab Recipes You Must Try At Home Image for representation

As World Kebab Day is celebrated on the second Friday of July, i.e., July 14, Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi has curated recipes. 

Lucknow Seekh Hot Dogs

Ingredients:


Godrej Yummiez Chicken Lucknowi Seekh Kabab                             

Hot Dog Buns                                                                                                    

Green Chutney                                                                                                                

Fresh Cream                                                                                                     

Chutney Mayo                                                                                                 

Mayonnaise                                                                                                      

Lettuce                                                                                                                

Onions Slices from                                                                                          

Mustard Mayo                                                                                                 

Peri Peri Mayo                                                                                 

Oil for Cooking

Method

In a nonstick pan, pour oil and heat.

Add frozen Godrej Yummiez chicken lucknow seekh kabab and brown on all sides.

Add fresh cream, green chutney, mint mayo and regular mayonnaise and mix well.

Cook until the seekh kababs and well coated with chutney.

Now slit open the hot dog buns, arrange lettuce and onion slices.

Add the coated chicken seekh kababs and drizzle the peri peri mayo, mustard mayo.

Serve hot.

Chicken Hariyali Tikka Pitta Pockets

Ingredients                                                                                                       

Godrej Yummiez Chicken Hariyali Kabab                                                               

Pitta Bread                                                                                                         

Mint Chutney                                                                                                   

Garlic Hummus                                                                                                

Lettuce torn                                                                                      

Indian Kachumber Salad                                                              

Hot Garlic Mayo

Oil for Cooking                                                                                 

Method

In pan pour oil and heat the Godrej YummiezHariyali Kabab

Slit Open the pitabread to create pockets.

Spread Garlic Hummus and Mint Chutney Inside the pita pockets.

Add lettuce  and onions

Stuff the pockets with chicken hariyali tikka

In a non-stick pan, now heat the filled pita pockets for some time.

Top the pita pockets with indian Kachumber Salad and drizzle hot garlic mayo

Chicken Galouti Kabab Tacos

Ingredients:                                                                                                      

Godrej Yummiez Chicken Galouti Kabab               

Taco Shells

Lettuce Leaves

Indian Salsa

Tomato chutney

Onions slices from

Tandoori Mayo                

Oil for cooking

Method

Remove 6 pieces of Godrej Yummiez Chicken Galouti Kababs and Grill in a non stick pan.

To assemble, fill the readymade crunchy taco shells with Lettuce leaves and onion slices.

Add Grilled Awadhi Chicken Galouti Kababs

Top with Indian Salsa, Tomato Chutney.

Dress with Tandoori Mayo and serve hot.

