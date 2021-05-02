World Laughter Day 2021: History, significance and celebration

New Delhi: Each year, the first Sunday of May is celebrated as the World Laughter Day. This day is celebrated to mark the health benefits and therapeutic effects that laughter has in people.

The day was first celebrated in Mumbai India on January 11, 1998 and was organized by Dr Madan Kataria, founder of the worldwide Laughter Yoga movement.

Dr Kataria was inspired to start the Laughter Yoga movement because of the facial feedback hypothesis, which postulates that a person's facial expressions can have an effect on their emotions.

According to DD News, the day also promotes the thousands of community groups around the world – typically known as Laughter Clubs – who regularly practice simple intentional laughter techniques that promote wellness and overall well-being.

The usual format of World Laughter Day celebration is the congregation of laughter club members, their families and friends at some important landmark in their city.

In India, Laughter Club members often do a peace march. They carry banners and placards such as “World Peace Through Laughter, The Whole World Is An Extended Family, Join a Community Laughter Club – it’s free!” etc.