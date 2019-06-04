close

Delhi

Delhi to witness some respite from heatwave in next 24 hours

According to the private weather-monitoring agency Skymet, light rains are expected in Delhi and NCR area before witnessing a possible isolated dust storm. 

Delhi to witness some respite from heatwave in next 24 hours

The national capital is set to witness some respite from the scorching heat in the next 24 hours, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday. The department has predicted cloudy skies with the possibility of light rain/thunderstorm and winds gusting up to 40 kilometres per hour. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover around 41 and 30 degrees Celsius, respectively. 

According to the private weather-monitoring agency Skymet, light rains are expected in Delhi and NCR area before witnessing a possible isolated dust storm. It added that these pre-Monsoon activities will continue until Wednesday. Thereafter, rains will taper over the region.

In the wake of these activities, temperatures will drop down even further. The dip in the mercury is because of a western disturbance coupled with humid winds from the Bay of Bengal which is feeding moisture, Skymet added.

A heatwave is declared when the maximum temperature is 45 degrees Celsius for two consecutive days in large areas and the severe heatwave is when the mercury touches the 47-degrees mark for two days on the trot. In smaller areas, a heat wave is declared if the temperature soars to 45 degrees Celsius even for a day.

DelhiHeatwave
