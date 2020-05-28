450 Delhi Police personnel infected with coronavirus, 196 recover from deadly COVID-19 infection

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police, which is trying hard to ensure implementation of lockdown rules to prevent further spread of coronavirus, is under a lot of pressure these days after 450 of its personnel were found to be infected with the deadly virus.

However, 196 out of the total 450 personnel infected with coronavirus, have successfully recovered and reported back to work.

At least 246 Delhi Police personnel are still under treatment for COVID-19 infection at government hospitals. Till date, Delhi Police has conducted nearly 1200 COVID-19 tests for its personnel.

At least seven Station House Officers of seven police stations in Delhi have been diagnosed with COVID-19 infection. However, most of them have recovered from the deadly disease.

Not only this, two Delhi Police officers of the IPS rank have also been diagnosed with coronavirus infection, including ADCP Shahdara and DCP north Delhi.

So far, one Delhi Police constable has died due to the coronavirus infection. Delhi Police claims that its constables, head constables, beat constables, ASIs, SIs and Inspectors etc have been deployed as frontline coronavirus warriors who are getting infected with the virus while discharging their duties despite all precautions.

Recently, a Delhi Police officer who is the SHO of a police station in southeast Delhi had tested positive for novel coronavirus.

On Wednesday, another SHO-rank officer from Dwarka district tested positive for coronavirus.

Days after a 32-year-old constable died of COVID-19 related complications, Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava created a WhatsApp group — “Let’s fight COVID-DP”— to address grievances of personnel who either tested positive for the virus or are in isolation.

The decision was taken after more than 200 policemen tested positive and around 150 police personnel were home quarantined last week.

While interacting with mediapersons via video conferencing Friday, Shrivastava said they are making all arrangements as the situation is changing.

The Delhi Police recently decided to cut the amount being given to its Covid-19 positive personnel by 90 per cent.

Those personnel who get infected with the coronavirus while on duty will now get Rs 10,000 instead of Rs 1 lakh announced earlier as the number of infections have increased rapidly in the force, according to reports.

It issued a standard operating procedure (SOP) last week for daily health monitoring of personnel to ensure timely prevention and protection from the virus following the death of the constable.

According to the SOP, any police personnel feeling unwell, suffering from cough, sore throat, fever, breathlessness or any other symptoms “must immediately report” the same to the duty officer (DO) of the police station or unit where they are posted “by any means of communication”.