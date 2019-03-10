हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Delhi

6-yr-old boy killed, man injured in gunshot firing in Delhi's gym

The injured was taken to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, where he was stated to be out of danger, police said.

ANI photo

New Delhi: A 6-year-old boy died while a 29-year-old man was injured after gunshots were fired in a gym at Inderpuri, police said on Saturday.

On receiving information at 8:45 pm about gunshots being fired, police reached the spot and found that the boy, Prince Raj, who was looking through the window of his residence above the gym has died while another person, Mahender, was injured while entering the building, an official said.

An initial enquiry revealed that four people of JJ Colony in Inderpuri were involved in the incident, they said, adding a case has been registered in the matter and a hunt is on to nab the accused.

DelhiDelhi Firing
