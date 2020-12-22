7500 Delhi cops tested COVID-19 positive, 32 deaths so far

NEW DELHI: Amid a sudden surge in COVID-19 cases in the national capital following the festival season, it has come to light that nearly 7500 Delhi Police personnel had contracted the deadly infection so far.

The Delhi Police has been severely hit by the coronavirus and witnessed a sharp rise in the cases of new COVID-19 infections in the force.

A total of 7500 Delhi cops had been infected by the deadly virus out of which 7200 have fully recovered and reported back on duty as of now. About 32 policemen have died of coronavirus so far.

There are still around 300 Delhi Police personnel who are battling coronavirus infection and undergoing treatment at various hospitals.

Among those infected with the deadly virus are the cops who have been deployed at the Delhi borders to maintain law and order in view of the ongoing farmers' agitation against Center’s farm laws.

Recently, two Indian Police Service (IPS) officers, who led the police force where the farmers’ protest is ongoing against three farm laws, had tested positive for coronavirus.

According to the Delhi Police, both the officers were put under home isolation. The Delhi police officers who tested positive were identified as Outer North Deputy Superintendent of Police (DCP) Gaurav and Additional DCP Ghanshyam Bansal.

This was reported on the 16th day of the farmers’ agitation against the Centre’s farm laws.

With Delhi experiencing a fresh surge in its daily coronavirus cases, the Delhi Police recently said each of its police stations will deploy a dedicated team which will be sent to one location in their respective district to prosecute those violating Covid-19 norms.

“In view of the spread of coronavirus in Delhi, each police station shall detail one dedicated team, comprising of an upper subordinate and one lower subordinate to report to one location in their respective district to prosecute persons who violate protocols”, the Delhi Police said in its order.

