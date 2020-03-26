हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Coronavirus

800 people who visited coronavirus-infected Mohalla Clinic doctor in Delhi quarantined for 14 days

With six new positive COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, the total number of positive coronavirus cases in the national capital reached 36 on Thursday.

Image for representational use only

New Delhi: Close to 800 people who had come in contact with a coronavirus-infected Mohalla Clinic doctor in Delhi have been quarantined at home for 14 days, the Aam Admi Party (AAP) government Said on Thursday (March 26, 2020).

Sharing more information, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said, “A total of 800 people who came in contact with the Mohalla Clinic doctor have been quarantined for 14 days.’’

Jain said that the Mohalla Clinic doctor and 4 others have been tested positive after they came in contact with an infected woman who returned from Saudi Arabia. The doctor's wife and daughter have also tested positive.

The minister also informed that COVID19 cases in Delhi have risen to 36.

The Shahdara Sub-Divisional Magistrate had on Wednesday directed that those people, who visited or were present at Mohalla Clinic in Mohanpuri area of Maujpur between March 12 and March 18, are being immediately home quarantined for 14 days.

"All those who visited or were present at Mohalla Clinic in Mohanpuri area of Maujpur between 12 March to 18 March are directed to home quarantine for 14 days, after a confirmed coronavirus positive case reported from the clinic," the official said.

According to the Delhi Health official, the clinic has been closed and sanitised.

It may be noted that the Prime Minister, for a second time in a week, on Tuesday evening announced a 21-day countrywide lockdown from midnight due to the outbreak of the coronavirus.

PM Modi stressed that "social distancing" is the only option to deal with the disease, which spreads rapidly. In his televised address to the nation, Prime Minister Modi said that it is vital to break the chain of the disease and experts have said that at least 21 days are needed for it.

The Prime Minister, who had also addressed the nation last week, said the lockdown has drawn a "Lakshman Rekha" in every home and people should stay indoors for their own protection and for that of their families.

