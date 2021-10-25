AAP organised 2,532 Mohalla meetings under 'Aapka MLA Aapke Dwar' program: Gopal Rai

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party has been toiling hard to understand and resolve the problems of the people of Delhi. In that direction, the Delhi state unit of the party has been tirelessly organising Mohalla Sabhas to reach out to the people. The Aam Aadmi Party organised 2,532 Mohalla meetings across Delhi from September 1 to October 20 under 'Aapka MLA Aapke Dwar' program.

Delhi State Convenor and Cabinet Minister Gopal Rai said that in every Mohalla Sabha, people have raised the issue of dirt and litter spreading throughout Delhi and it is evident that the BJP will be cleared off from the MCD before they clear the garbage they have left behind.

He informed that the people have continuously talked about how BJP and MCD have proved completely unsuccessful in cleaning the garbage of Delhi and haven’t even campaigned against dengue. He said that the people of Delhi also want a change in MCD this time, so the party will start a campaign after Diwali to further strengthen the organisational structure

Aam Aadmi Party's Delhi State Convenor and Cabinet Minister Gopal Rai said in a press conference at the party headquarters today that the Aam Aadmi Party had started the 'Aapka Vidhayak Aapke Dwar' program from September 1. “This program was to be completed by 30th September, but due to rain and after enthusiastic proposals to hold Mohalla Sabhas in many localities, we had extended it till 20th October. Between September 1 and October 20, all the MLAs of the Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi and office bearers of the organisation will continue to organise Mohalla Sabhas.”

Gopal Rai said, “between September 1 and October 20, 2,532 mohalla sabhas were organised. In which 376 Mohalla Sabhas were held in the North-East Lok Sabha. 358 in East Delhi Lok Sabha, 367 in West Lok Sabha, 338 in Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha, 345 in New Delhi Lok Sabha, 389 in South Lok Sabha, 359 in North West Lok Sabha in which our MLAs communicated with the public about their problems. Due to the Corona pandemic, there was no direct communication with the public for a long time. The problems of the people were heard in the Mohalla Sabhas and work is being done regarding their problems at the assembly level and also at the level of Delhi government.”

AAP's state convenor Gopal Rai said, “the biggest thing is that we have not had any such Mohalla Sabha in which people have not raised the issue of litter and garbage spread throughout Delhi. Be it Narela assembly, be it Najafgarh assembly, be it Burari, Chhatarpur, Rohini or Badarpur assembly, people all over Delhi raised the issue of filth. Along with communicating with the public through this program, one thing also came to the fore that the Bharatiya Janata Party has proved to be a complete failure in disposing of its responsibility of sanitation under the MCD. The result of this is being seen inside Delhi today."

"In Delhi, every year in the month of October, a cleanliness drive was conducted by the MCD to avoid dengue infection. Especially fogging. Medicines that kill dengue larvae were put in people's coolers and where water is stored. The MCD and the Bharatiya Janata Party have not only failed to clear the garbage but this year have also failed in the way it should have campaigned against dengue,” Rai added.

Senior AAP leader Gopal Rai said, “the Bharatiya Janata Party has given three gifts of garbage to Delhi, which are standing on the borders of Delhi. To clear it, a deadline is presented again and again and in the same direction, the deadlines are moved ahead again and again. Seeing the speed with which the mountain of garbage is being cleaned, it seems that the deadline of BJP's farewell from MCD will come even before the deadline for cleaning the garbage is over."

Gopal Rai further added, "We are making our action plan on the basis of the preliminary reports of our Mohalla Sabhas. At the same time, the party is also reviewing the performance of the party organisation from place to place in the Mohalla Sabhas. By compiling the reports of all the Legislative Assemblies and reviewing the organisation, after Diwali, we will launch the organisational campaign on a large scale. The people of Delhi also want that there should be a change in MCD this time. For this, the party will launch a big campaign after Diwali to further strengthen its organisational structure.”

