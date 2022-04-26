NEW DELHI: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi on Tuesday issued a warning to its employees and faculty members, saying that no staff will "cease work for any reason."

Through its notice, the reputed medical institute also banned the use of loudspeakers and shouting slogans inside its premises. The warning from the AIIMS came a day after the nursing staff at AIIMS Delhi decided to go on an indefinite strike in protest against the suspension of Harish Kajila, the President of the Nurses Union.

The agitating nurses have demanded that AIIMS management immediately revoke Kajla's suspension.

“No employee of staff or faculty member will cease work for any reason whatsoever or disrupt the work or aid or abet such disruption or cessation. No use of loudspeakers or shouting of slogans, demonstration, Dharna within the campus,” AIIMS, Delhi said in its warning.

No employee of staff or faculty member will cease work for any reason whatsoever or disrupt the work or aid or abet such disruption or cessation. No use of loudspeakers or shouting of slogans, demonstration, Dharna within the campus: AIIMS, Delhi pic.twitter.com/CTaZHaeB2u — ANI (@ANI) April 26, 2022

“The said 'CODE OF CONDUCT' reproduced below, are once again being notified for information of and adherence by all the Nursing Officers/Sr. Nursing Officers of the Institute, irrespective of their grade & cadre and also the various Unions/Associations representing them in order to maintain peace & harmony in the campus and the smooth functioning of the Institute," its notice said.

"In response to your unilateral decision to suspend Harish Kajla, president of AIIMS Nurses Union, without even citing proper reasons, the union has called an emergency executive meeting and decided to go on indefinite strike from 8 a.m., 26/4/2022 demanding immediate revocation of suspension of Harish Kumar Kajla and stopping of all kinds of retaliative measures against union executives and Union members of main OT", said nurses union in a letter to AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria.

In a statement, the union said, "The union has always been receptive and open to expressing our genuine concerns and version throughout this issue. But unfortunately, we were neither called, nor contacted via any communication which forced us to go on an indefinite strike to safeguard the basic rights of our members."

However, the AIIMS RDA said that the suspension of Kajla is an action taken against his misbehaviour and the use of abusive language against a resident doctor. "Whoever is diverting this matter for political gain, be aware that the RDA, AIIMS is going to fight for the self-respect of residents always", said RDA AIIMS.

(With Agency Inputs)