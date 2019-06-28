BJP Mahila Morcha worker, son shot at in Delhi's Kanjhawala

Delhi: A Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) Mahila Morcha worker and her son were shot at on Friday morning in Delhi's Kanjhawala area.

The incident took place at around 6:30 am. The BJP worker Rajrani and her son Netrapal were shot at by relatives, said police. The woman received bullet injuries on the leg while the son received injuries on hand and stomach.

Both have been admitted to a private hospital where they are undergoing operations.

There was some dispute over property, said police. The accused is currently absconding.