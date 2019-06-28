close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
BJP Mahila Morcha

BJP Mahila Morcha worker, son shot at in Delhi's Kanjhawala

A Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) Mahila Morcha worker and her son were shot at on Friday morning in Delhi's Kanjhawala area. 

BJP Mahila Morcha worker, son shot at in Delhi&#039;s Kanjhawala

Delhi: A Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) Mahila Morcha worker and her son were shot at on Friday morning in Delhi's Kanjhawala area. 

Live TV

The incident took place at around 6:30 am. The BJP worker Rajrani and her son Netrapal were shot at by relatives, said police. The woman received bullet injuries on the leg while the son received injuries on hand and stomach.

Both have been admitted to a private hospital where they are undergoing operations. 

There was some dispute over property, said police. The accused is currently absconding. 

Tags:
BJP Mahila Morchashot
Next
Story

Centre rejects Delhi government's proposal to make Metro rides free for women

Must Watch

PT20M

G20 Summit: PM Modi meets Shinzo Abe, Xi Jinping in trilateral meeting