BREAKING: Delhi Court Extends Custody Of AAP MP Sanjay Singh Till October 13 In Excise Policy Case

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Tuesday extended till October 13 the custody of Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh, who has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the money laundering case related to the now-scrapped Delhi liquor excise policy 2020-21. Sanjay Singh was arrested on October 4 by the ED following searches at his residence.

Following his arrest, Sanjay Singh, who is a Rajya Sabha MP and prominent AAP figure, joined the growing list of AAP leaders who have come under the scrutiny of central agencies in relation to the liquor policy case. It may be noted that two senior AAP leaders - former Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain and former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia - are already lodged in prison and facing trials in cases related to financial irregularities.

Earlier this year, in February, Manish Sisodia, former deputy chief minister in the AAP government, faced arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the same case.

After Sanjay Singh's arrest, Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) launched protests across various regions of India. AAP supporters gathered in the national capital at their party headquarters to demonstrate, vehemently calling for the immediate release of Sanjay Singh. Several AAP leaders including Atishi and Reena Gupta, passionately led the rally, denouncing the actions of the BJP and reiterating their demand for the release of their fellow AAP leader, Sanjay Singh.

Political Vebdetta By BJP, Says AAP

Sanjay Singh had earlier in May written a letter to Finance Secretary T V Somanathan in which he alleged that the ED Director and Assistant Director deliberately linked his name to the alleged liquor scam without any basis, tarnishing his public image and defaming him.

The AAP MP mentioned that his name was added on the basis of statements from Dinesh Arora. Making serious allegations, Singh alleged that the officers misused their position tarnished his public image and demanded prosecution against them.

He said he already sent a legal notice to the officers to issue an open and public apology. According to ED sources, the name of the AAP leader appeared four times in the ED charge sheet out of which one reference was wrong and typed inadvertently.

What's Delhi Liquor Scam?

The liquor policy case initially stemmed from the Delhi government's liquor policy of 2021, which was subsequently revoked. This policy change sparked legal and investigative actions. It is alleged that the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22 to grant licences to liquor traders allowed cartelisation and favoured certain dealers who had allegedly paid bribes for it, a charge strongly refuted by the AAP.